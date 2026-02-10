PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 10: Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology (RIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HSE University, Russia, a globally recognized institution, to strengthen international academic collaboration and engagement.

The MoU was signed during the visit of the HSE University delegation in the presence of Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan, Vice Chairman, Rajalakshmi Group; Dr. Anna Tyshetskaya, Vice Chancellor, HSE University; and Dr. Manoj Sharma, Vice President, HSE University.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Haree Shankar Meganathan emphasized the importance of global academic partnerships in building future-ready institutions and enhancing international exposure for students and faculty.

Dr. Anna Tyshetskaya, Vice Chancellor, HSE University, expressed her appreciation for the warm reception and stated that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to academic excellence and international cooperation.

The signing of the MoU marks the beginning of a collaborative relationship between Rajalakshmi Institute of Technology and HSE University, supporting RIT's vision of expanding its global academic footprint.

