New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI/TPT): The Rajasthan Kabaddi League (RKL) has announced Season 2 of the tournament and it will commence from mid of June this year. The RKL that is managed by Atlanture Sports Pvt Ltd has further revealed that this season will have 8 teams and more than 32 matches are to be spread over 2 weeks. This season is going to be held in the Pink City, Jaipur, and will be broadcasted live on DD Sports.

To enhance the quality of the broadcast, on-air production will be carried out by another agency. To make the season bigger, more competitive, and entertaining, the season will also witness a few of the big names from the world of Kabaddi. Season 2 will also see new emerging players showcasing their skills on the soil and the management also plans to give a plethora of regional and local businesses a chance to get them a new audience. To ensure maximum reach among the masses, the RKL is also promoting its platform on several major Entertainment and Regional News channels which also include Zee Rajasthan and a few others.

Talking about the idea behind starting a national-level Kabaddi League that focus on providing platforms to players of different states, Shubham Choudhary, the Founder, and CEO of RKL said "After about 2 years of in-depth research, we analyzed that there are numerous talented Kabaddi players who have the skills and the zeal to play but unfortunately do not have a credible platform to do so. In the same way, we came to notice that despite India being a land of small businesses and MSMEs, they cannot promote their brands due to a limited budget. This gave birth to Rajasthan Kabaddi League and in the very first season of the tournament, we had 8 teams competing against each other and the response was overwhelming. This gave us a boost to go ahead with Season Second and we promise that this will be grand in every sense."

The first season of the Rajasthan Kabaddi League was held in 2019 and saw 8 teams fighting for the title. Season 1 was a mega success but due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in 2020, Season 2 was postponed. Combining all the social and digital media platforms, the event reached up to 5 million people and witnessed mega-brands like Redbull, OPPO, Zee Studios, and Book My Show being the key sponsors. After gaining a huge response in tier 2 and tier 3 cities in the state of Rajasthan in the first season of the tournament, the Rajasthan Kabaddi League promises to make the much-anticipated Season 2 more big and competitive.

Rajasthan Kabaddi League has been gaining huge tractions across the Pan-India level and the management also plans to start more such state-level leagues with the vision to provide a platform for both the stakeholders- players as well as small businesses.

