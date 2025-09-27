VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 27: Rasayanam, a trusted name in natural wellness, is starting 2025 with a powerful promise: to make health simpler, safer, and more effective. With three exciting new launches -- Rasayanam Iron Supplement, Rasayanam Liver Detox, and Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2Vitals -- the brand is redefining what "natural wellness" means in today's fast-paced world.

A Fresh Take on Everyday Wellness

We all know how hard it can be to balance work, family, and health. Most of us face fatigue, nutrient gaps, or hidden issues like Vitamin D deficiency or poor liver health -- yet finding solutions that really work without side effects is tricky. Rasayanam Products directly address these concerns, blending Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science to give you results you can actually feel.

Meet the New Power Trio Rasayanam Iron Supplement - Gentle Strength, Everyday Energy Tired of iron tablets that upset your stomach? This supplement utilises Ferrous Bisglycinate -- a form of iron that absorbs 4X better than regular iron and is much gentler on the digestive system. With added Vitamin C, B-complex, and herbs like Sunthi, it helps combat fatigue, boost energy, and improve haemoglobin levels without the usual side effects like Constipation, Black Stool or Nausea.

Key Benefits:

- Boosts haemoglobin and red blood cell formation

- Relieves fatigue, weakness, and dizziness

- Absorbs 4X better with fewer digestive side effects

- Enriched with Vitamin C & B-complex for faster results

- Safe for daily use and is suitable for everyone.

Rasayanam Liver Detox - 360° Care for Your Liver

Your liver works 24/7, detoxifying alcohol, medications, fried foods, and pollutants. This unique formula combines Milk Thistle (80% Silymarin) and NAC with Ayurvedic herbs such as kalmegh, Kutki and other minerals like zinc, selenium. Together, they support healthy enzymes, better digestion, and overall vitality. It's not just a supplement; it's a reset button for your liver.

Key Benefits:

- Supports natural detox and liver enzyme balance

- Protects against fatty liver and toxin overload

- Improves digestion and nutrient absorption

- Combines Milk Thistle, NAC, and Ayurvedic herbs

- Boosts overall energy and immunity

Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2 Vitals - Strong Bones, Healthy HeartMost Indians are low in Vitamin D, but did you know that D3 works best in conjunction with K2?

Most vitamin D3 supplements miss out on vitamin K2--and that can cause problems. Vitamin D3 helps your body absorb calcium into the blood, but K2 makes sure that calcium goes to the right place--your bones and teeth--not your arteries or joints.

Without K2, calcium can build up where it shouldn't, leading to stiffness and other health issues.

This supplement features vegan D3 with K2VITAL™ DELTA (a double microencapsulated form of Vitamin K2 from Balchem, USA) that ensures calcium reaches your bones, not your arteries. Think of it as a double shield for strong bones, flexible joints, and a healthier heart.

Key Benefits:

- Strengthens bones and joints by improving calcium absorption

- Prevents calcium deposits in arteries, protecting heart health

- Enhances muscle recovery and flexibility

- Supports immunity and overall vitality

- Uses patented K2VITAL™ for maximum stability and results

Why Rasayanam is Different- Scientifically proven ingredients -- not just herbs, but globally recognised actives like NAC and K2VITAL™.

- Better absorption, fewer side effects -- because supplements should help you, not trouble your stomach.

- Lab-tested purity -- every batch is safe, transparent, and free from harmful fillers.

- Designed for modern lifestyles -- perfect for vegetarians, vegans, busy professionals, and families.

Availability

All three products are available exclusively on Rasayanam's official website: www.rasayanam.in and selected marketplaces, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Cred, Blinkit, and other platforms.

About Rasayanam

Rasayanam is a homegrown Indian brand committed to creating natural, science-backed wellness solutions. With roots in Ayurveda and a commitment to modern research, the company delivers pure, effective, and safe supplements that help people live healthier, happier lives.

Final Words

With the introduction of Rasayanam Iron Supplement, Rasayanam Liver Detox, and Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2Vitals, Rasayanam New Launches is setting new benchmarks in natural wellness for 2025. Each product is designed with a focus on safety, purity, and genuine effectiveness, addressing everyday health challenges such as fatigue, nutrient deficiencies, and liver stress. By combining science-backed ingredients with consumer needs, Rasayanam empowers individuals to take charge of their health and embrace a stronger, more balanced lifestyle.

Media Contact

Rasayanam Nutripharm Pvt Ltd

Website: https://rasayanam.in/

Email: contact@rasayanam.in

Contact: +91-88825-66684

With the launch of Rasayanam Iron Supplement, Rasayanam Liver Detox, and Rasayanam Vitamin D3+K2Vitals, Rasayanam isn't just releasing products -- it's redefining how natural wellness fits into your everyday life in 2025.

