The September 26th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was aired live from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. This week's Blue Brand delivered two title matches and the recap of the recently concluded WWE WrestlePalooza PLE. It was an action-packed night, and there was a build-up for the upcoming Crown Jewel PLE. On that note, fans can read below about the result of the WWE SmackDown. WWE Crown Jewel 2025: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

WWE SmackDown Highlights

Opening Segment With Cody Rhodes

The Friday Night SmackDown was kicked off with Paul Heyman at the stage, who was mocking Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare came up to confront Heyman before Bron Brekker and Bronson Reed joined the opening segment. After a heated altercation, Rhodes ended up being the first one to throw a punch, but The Vision was soon able to regain control over Rhodes. The segment ended after Randy Orton made his return and then attacked The Vision to save Rhodes.

Je'Von Evans vs Sami Zayn - WWE United States Championship Match

This week's SmackDown saw Sami Zayn defending his WWE United States Championship belt against the NXT champion, Je'Von Evans. Both superstars started slow, but Zayn ended up backing Evans to the corner for some chops. At the end, Sami hit his opponent with a Blue Thunder Driver to retain his title by winning the match by pinfall. WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Results: Brock Lesnar Destroys John Cena, Cody Rhodes Retains Undisputed Title, CM Punk and AJ Lee Beat Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch and Other Exciting Highlights.

Triple Threat - WWE Women's Championship

The main event of Friday Night SmackDown saw Tiffany Stratton defending her WWE Women's Championship belt against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax. It was a triple-threat brawl which was filled with action-packed moves. All three women had their moment in the match. At the end, Tiffany Stratton hits Nia Jax with a moonsault to retain her Women's Championship title.

The night ends with Stephanie Vaquer coming to the ring and facing off against Tiffany, who is her Crown Jewel opponent. Both wrestlers hold up their championship belts to close the curtains.

