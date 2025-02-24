Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched the tenth edition of Financial Literacy Week (FLW) 2025 on Monday, with the theme "Financial Literacy: Women's Prosperity."

According to the RBI, the FLW 2025 will be observed between February 24 and 28, 2025.

The top management and regional heads of the Reserve Bank, NABARD and heads of select commercial banks attended the launch ceremony.

The event was inaugurated by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, who emphasised the importance of empowering women to play a significant role in driving the country's inclusive and sustained economic growth.

The launch ceremony, held in the presence of the top management and regional heads of the Reserve Bank and NABARD and executives from select commercial banks, marked the beginning of a week-long series of events dedicated to promoting financial literacy.

Speaking at the launch, the Governor, Shri Malhotra, underlined the need to empower women to enhance their participation in driving inclusive and sustained economic growth in our country. He urged banks to use all available channels to continue to promote financial literacy, particularly among women.

As part of this year's Financial Literacy Week, RBI has planned multimedia campaigns to raise awareness about the importance of financial literacy for women.

Banks have also been encouraged to share relevant information and conduct awareness activities for their customers to ensure broader outreach.

The initiative is part of RBI's ongoing commitment to promoting financial inclusion across the country, and the focus on women underscores the need for gender equality in financial participation to foster a more balanced and prosperous economy. (ANI)

