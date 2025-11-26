VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 26: In an exclusive interview with Sports Yaari, Jitesh Sharma, the star wicketkeeper-batter of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), shared his thoughts on the team's inaugural IPL championship season. Sharma's dedication to Virat Kohli and his fearless approach to the game were key factors in RCB's success. He talks about preparation techniques, match-specific decision-making, and critical fixture observations against the high-voltage encounters, especially RCB vs KKR head-to-head clash, the high-voltage RCB vs MI head-to-head, and the blockbuster RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final.

Dedication to Virat KohliSharma revealed that he had decided to dedicate his IPL season to Virat Kohli, saying, "When your purpose becomes bigger than yourself, when you want to do something for someone else, something magical happens." This mindset gave him the confidence to say that RCB would win the title that year.

Handling Pressure Situations Sharma's approach to handling pressure situations was to focus on the game and trust his preparation. He said, "I always tell myself, 'If not me, then who? That mindset keeps me grounded and fearless, especially in pressure situations." During a crucial match against LSG, Sharma wasn't thinking about the scoreboard or the crowd; he simply wanted to keep the game alive and dominate every over.

Key Moments in the SeasonSharma's performance in the IPL final was remarkable, scoring 24 runs in just 10 balls to help RCB post a competitive total. He also shared his thoughts on the team's preparation and competitive spirit, highlighting the importance of unity and trust within the team.

Looking Ahead to the Next SeasonHe sent a message to RCB fans, saying, "Just have some patience, everything will be good and I think we can create history once again." This statement has generated excitement among fans, who are eagerly waiting to see what the team will achieve in the next season .

