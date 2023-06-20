PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20: Real Vision Homes Pvt Limited, a leading name in the real estate industry, proudly announces its remarkable achievement as the recipient of the prestigious Times Business Awards 2023 for the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company. The illustrious event, held in Surat at the magnificent Avadh Utopia, witnessed the presence of the renowned Indian actress Sonal Chauhan, who graciously presented the award to the Chairman of Real Vision Homes Pvt Ltd, Dr Dharavath Srinivas Naik. The distinguished Director, Sunitha Roshama, was also in attendance, further enhancing the celebration.

This prestigious recognition reinforces Real Vision Homes' unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and unmatched growth within the real estate sector. Under the visionary leadership of Chairman Dr Dharavath Srinivas Naik and Director Sunitha Roshama, the company has firmly established itself as a trusted and reliable player in the market, setting new benchmarks for success.

Dr Dharavath Srinivas Naik, a native of Suryapet, Telangana, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his role as Chairman. With over two decades in the real estate industry, he embarked on a career in marketing and transformed his passion and dedication into unparalleled success. Driven by a desire to make homeownership a reality for every individual, he introduced innovative ideas and an ambitious approach, resulting in the development of luxurious and elegant ventures at affordable prices.

Director Sunitha Roshama has played a pivotal role in Real Vision Homes' outstanding achievements. Her extensive knowledge and invaluable contributions have been instrumental in the company's rapid growth and recognition as the fastest-growing real estate company.

Established in 2019, Real Vision Homes Pvt Limited has swiftly emerged as a dynamic and trustworthy real estate firm with an impeccable reputation for integrity and expertise. Specializing in various projects, the company approaches each endeavour with utmost confidence and proficiency, ensuring timely and successful completion. Real Vision Homes is committed to delivering unparalleled support and exceptional results for its valued clients and customers.

With a steadfast vision to become a leading real estate company, Real Vision Homes strives to help individuals realize their dreams of owning a home while upholding the highest standards of quality and ethical development practices. The company has set forth plans to acquire over 1000 acres of land in the next five years, envisioning the creation of exceptional communities tailored to meet the needs of the middle class, upper-middle-class, and higher-class individuals.

Real Vision Homes remains unwavering in its dedication to maintaining a strong focus on quality at every stage of the development process. From meticulous land acquisition to meticulous construction, every detail is carefully considered to provide clients with the confidence that their investment is secure and sound.

The company's commitment to excellence knows no bounds, as it continuously strives to build sustainable and livable communities that cater to the diverse needs of its esteemed clients. Leveraging its extensive experience, expertise, and unwavering commitment to quality, Real Vision Homes adheres to 100 per cent legal development practices, ensuring utmost transparency and trust.

At Real Vision Homes, the belief is that everyone deserves a place they can truly call home. The company remains resolute in its mission to fulfill this vision, making homeownership a reality for as many people as possible while simultaneously contributing to the betterment of clients, employees, and communities.

With a mission to provide top-quality housing solutions, Real Vision Homes is dedicated to delivering projects on time and with the highest level of professionalism. In the year 2023, the company aims to surpass expectations by completing more than 10 projects, all of which will consist of HMDA and YTDA-approved plots and villas, ensuring that every client's investment is secure and lucrative.

Real Vision Homes is committed to exceeding its clients' expectations by offering exceptional service and unwavering attention to detail. With a team of experienced professionals working tirelessly, the company ensures that each project is completed to the highest standards of quality, delivering unmatched value and satisfaction.

Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, Real Vision Homes aims to earn the appreciation of over 10,000 satisfied customers this year. By understanding the unique needs of each client and providing personalized solutions, the company is poised to achieve this ambitious goal and set new benchmarks in customer satisfaction.

In conclusion, Real Vision Homes Pvt Limited's achievement of receiving the Times Business Awards 2023 for the Fastest Growing Real Estate Company serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication, remarkable accomplishments, and commitment to providing exceptional housing solutions to their valued clients. With visionary leadership, a focus on quality, and a drive for innovation, Real Vision Homes is poised to continue its upward trajectory and shape the future of the real estate industry.

