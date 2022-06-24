Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Motorrad has announced the first-ever BMW G 310 R Rider Academy in India. The Rider Academy will offer BMW G 310 R riders curated training sessions to hone their riding skills under expert guidance. BMW Motorrad will host a one-day exclusive riding experience for BMW G 310 R owners. The participants will go through comprehensive training. The training includes basic familiarity of the motorcycle, understanding of correct rider position, throttle control, vision, steering and other exercises such as emergency braking and riding on the track. The new BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. It offers precisely what is needed for performance and comfort in the city. It masters a range of disciplines; it's just as happy winding its way nimbly and flexibly through the narrow city streets as it is travelling along country roads. Registration for the BMW G 310 R Rider Academy can be made by contacting the nearest authorised BMW Motorrad dealership. The following regulations apply

- Participants are required to hold a valid driver's license (at the time of the event).

Also Read | The National Standard Body of India, the Bureau of Indian Standards Has Published … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

- Only applicable for BMW Motorrad G 310 R owners

- The customers can participate only on their motorcycle and will undergo scrutiny to check the fitness of the motorcycle

Also Read | ISL 2022-23 Transfer News: FC Goa Sign Striker Alvaro Vazquez on a Two-Year Deal.

- The organisers are entitled to exclude vehicles that do not comply to the minimum operating standards

- All riders must wear suitable rider gear that is in good condition.

Internet: www.bmw-motorrad.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BMWMotorradIN/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BMWMotorrad_IN

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCz9St6Kvq2uk-BbaWV15mA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bmwmotorrad_IN

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)