Redefining Travel music with his new album, Suraj Beera is now reaching new heights

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/GPRC): What happens when a successful musician and entrepreneur makes music on the theme of travel? It creates a unique taste and blend of cultures, uniting and bringing people together.

Suraj Beera is the youngest musician turned entrepreneur of the famous diet management startup " Your Diet Manager" to be featured on the billboards at Times Square in new york.

With his ambition for music to break barriers and make people united and enter a new world through travelling and respecting each others cultures.

His tracks of "Waters of venice" , " Dreams come true", " Once in a Millenium" and " Walking in Times Square" have earned him millions of fans on Instagram and Tiktok and thousands of followers on Spotify. His music has gone viral in instagram reels and Tiktok along with many people using his music for making travel videos.

Driving in the true essence of wading through the waters of venice, walking at night in the neon lit times square, watching the comets fly by in the night sky once during a millenium and watching your dreams come true, these tracks keep the listeners mind at edge and make people mesmerized.

Besides being a world famous musical artist, Suraj Beera is also a computer science graduate and a successful entrepreneur who has made his legacy in India with his startup " Your Diet Manger" which was featured in many international magazines and newsworld wide for its unique concept of maintaining health, wellness, fitness and diet alltogether on one single platform with consultation at an affordable price.

He is also an avid travel film maker and has made many jaw dropping travel films garnering him millions of views on his instagram @surajbeera and also collaborating with top brands like BMW, Fossil and Pepsi global.

You can checkout further updates regarding his upcoming music and projects on Instagram @surajbeera and Spotify.

