New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI/Mediawire): One of the leading and most preeminent educational institutes of the nation, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik, is about to close its doors for the latest academic year intake for its elite programs offered. The aspirants and applicants are provided with the last date of January 25 to register themselves and to make the associated fee payment.

SIOM Nashik takes pride in the legacy of one of the most renowned educational institutions and private universities of the country, Symbiosis International University. The business school also brings in the industry-level expertise of more than 17 years, making it one of the top-notch institutes in India, specializing in the operations and supply chain domain.

SIOM Nashik offers the aspirants two different post-graduate programs, a Master's in Business Administration, with the specializations of operations management and agricultural operations management for the academic year of 2022.

Unarguably, SIOM Nashik is widely regarded as the best choice for candidates who want to build their careers in the domain of operations and supply chain management. Powered by a strong and industry-oriented curriculum, SIOM Nashik has a bright history of its alumni contributing exceptionally to the growth and prosperity of the industry.

The level of growth attained by the operations and supply chain management sector in the last few years is quite a remarkable one, and with the changing times, the prominence for the same is highly anticipated to improve further at a surging rate.

The pivotal role played by premium institutes like SIOM Nashik in the growth of a promising and hugely rewarding sector is undeniable. By inculcating an international level curriculum with an entirely advanced syllabus and experts of the domain leading the faculty strength, SIOM Nashik has been phenomenal with its performance so far.

In order to add to its significant contributions and the milestones it has achieved so far, SIOM Nashik is also introducing the Agriculture Operations management program for the aspirants in the academic year of 2022. The new program, which is the first of its kind, is highly expected to be capable of creating a revolution in the agriculture sector, the backbone of the nation.

The perfectly designed curriculum shared by SIOM Nashik is a perfect blend of how technology and management can be used in the industry to derive better and rewarding solutions to the issues. The must-needed, in-demand skills like Quality Management, Supply chain management, Project management, Transportation and logistics, Modelling dynamic systems are a part of the solid curriculum of SIOM Nashik.

Apart from the industry-relevant syllabus practiced, the institute also assigns prominence to the practical skills which are highly relevant to the industry trends. The skills like SAP, ERP, Six Sigma, APICS, CII Logistics, and SCS are some of those skills where excelling provides the student with a great advantage in their career as well as in climbing the ladders of the organization.

The newly introduced Agriculture Operations Management program, too, impresses with an attractive industry-oriented curriculum with tonnes of skills to master. Agro commodity markets, Processing and Value Chain Agriculture, Agri Supply Chain Management and Advances in Agriculture, Agro procurement Management, Warehouse Management, and Quality Management for Agro Products, etc., are among the leading in-demand skills whose training is carried out by veteran faculty strength of the institute.

SIOM Nashik doesn't just barely focus on the strength of the curriculum or how industry-relevant it is. It also prioritizes the careers of the students who master the program with utmost talent, interest, and dedication towards the domain.

The institute, therefore, has an exceptional placement cell on duty, which has ensured that their best students get the placement package they deserve. The highest placement for the SIOM Operations Management batch of 2021 was 23.9 LPA, and the batch also recorded an average placement package of 12.3 LPA.

Being incepted in 2005, Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik has been a wonderful choice of an institute for the aspirants who want to make it big in the domain of operations management. The institute also shares a strong potential to maximize the growth of the industry in the upcoming years.

