Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz, India's largest and eagerly anticipated business quiz, is back in its 18th edition.

After the success of its inaugural online version in 2020, this year too, the popular quiz for corporates will be held online.

The registration for this edition will be open from July 15 to August 15, 2021. This knowledge initiative by the Tata Group invites the brightest minds from corporates across India to participate and test their mental acumen.

Tata Crucible has built its stature as a quiz that has consistently evolved as per the changing quizzing landscape. It moved to an online format last year embracing the need of the hour due to the ongoing pandemic, but to ensure fair play at the quiz implemented various protocols including in terms of format, self-declaration by finalists, proctored monitoring at select Finals and so on.

These mechanisms have ensured that the quiz continues to be fair and transparent even in the online format and such mechanisms will be implemented in this edition as well. The quiz invites participation from both Tata and non-Tata corporates for the 2021 edition and is open for participation from individuals in place of a team to ensure a smooth virtual experience.

In this pan-India quizzing competition to be held online starting with a pan-India prelim, the country is divided into 12 clusters and after two levels of online prelims, the top 12 finalists from each cluster will be invited for wild card finals out of which top 6 finalists will then compete in the 12 online cluster finals. In each of the cluster finals, thetop scorer will be recognised as winner and the second top scorer will be announced as runner-up. The winners and runners-up at the cluster finals will receive prizes of Rs. 35,000 /-* and Rs. 18,000/-* respectively.

The winner from each of the 12 cluster finals will compete in two semi-finals and finally, six winners will qualify for the National Final event scheduled to be held tentatively in October 2021. The winner of the National Final will receive a grand prize of Rs. 2.5 lakhs* along with the coveted Tata Crucible Trophy. The prizes for this edition are being supported by Tata CLiQ.

Speaking about the initiative, Atul Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Corporate Brand and Marketing, Tata Services, shared, "We live in a dynamic world, where change is the only true constant, with knowledge and technology being a key driving force. The Tata Crucible Quiz harnesses this power, to connect people from diverse regions through technology and test their intellectual capabilities. For the last year's edition, we decided to conduct the entire programme in an online format and it was a great success. This year too, we look forward to an enthralling competition in the same format facilitating large participation from across the country."

Renowned quizmaster Giri Balasubramaniam, aka 'Pickbrain', known for his unique quizzing style, will continue to be the Quizmaster for this edition too. . Here's what the Quizmaster has to say about this edition of the quiz https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtoJSUtdcjw

Since its inception in 2004, the Tata Crucible has promoted the quest of knowledge and out-of-the-box thinking through quizzing as a culture among brightest minds. For participants, the prestigious Tata Crucible quiz goes beyond juggling facts and tackling trivia; it has now become a quest that celebrates their knowledge and sets them apart.

Register and be a part of India's largest business quizzing battle at Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz 2021. To register and for rules and updates, please visit www.tatacrucible.com

*subject to tax deduction applicable at source

