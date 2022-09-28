Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rela Hospital has received the Award of Appreciation from the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) in three categories for liver transplantation for the years 2021-2022. The award was presented by Hon'ble Health Minister Thiru Ma Subramanian to Prof Mohamed Rela and his liver transplant team at the award ceremony organised by the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu to felicitate the donor's families, doctors, and nurses.

Prof. Mohamed Rela and his team received an appreciation award for performing the highest number of paediatric liver transplants during the 2021-2022 period under the Chief Minister's comprehensive health insurance programme. Rela Hospital received the award for the excellent performance of liver transplantation in Tamil Nadu during 2021-2022. These awards of appreciation are the highest accolades given to hospitals across Tamilnadu that raises awareness of organ donation and performs organ transplantation as well. Rela Hospital supported by Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme has performed liver transplantation for more than 100 children from Tamilnadu.

Prof Mohammed Rela has been honoured as the "Pioneer in Liver Transplantation" by the Government of Tamilnadu.

"We are forever grateful to the Government of Tamil Nadu for their visionary leadership and unwavering support for organ transplantation. It is their support aided by our surgical excellence and innovative approach to healthcare that has transformed the way we support the communities we serve, and lay a solid foundation for our future," said Prof Mohamed Rela, Chairman of Rela Hospitals. He also said, "I would want to express my gratitude to the families that choose to give their loved one's organs to save many other families. That is not an easy task at that emotional time."

