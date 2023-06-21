Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) on Wednesday announced its expansion of the made-for-India consumer packaged goods brand 'INDEPENDENCE' to the North India region.

RCPL is the FMCG arm and wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL).

Also Read | TASMAC Liquor Shops To Be Shut in Tamil Nadu: Authorities To Close Down 500 Outlets Selling Alcohol From June 22.

'INDEPENDENCE' offers a range of products including edible oils, grains, pulses, packaged foods and other items for daily needs.Initially, it was launched in Gujarat in mid-December 2022. Now it is available to consumers across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Bihar.

"A large cross-section of the Indian population is looking for a dependable consumer goods brand that offers a wide range of high-quality products at affordable prices and 'INDEPENDENCE' aims to fill that gap," RCPL said in a release.

Also Read | International Yoga Day 2023: From Shavasana to Trikonasana, Try These Asanas to Stay Fit and Healthy.

In the coming months, the company plans to scale up its distribution reach across online and offline channels to reach more consumers across the country.

This will further bolster its versatile FMCG portfolio that comprises heritage brands from Sosyo Hajoori, confectionary range from Lotus Chocolates, Sri Lanka's leading biscuit brand Maliban, as well as daily essentials under its own brands including Independence, among others.

RRVL, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates an integrated omni-channel network of 18,040 stores and digital commerce platforms across Grocery, Consumer Electronics, Fashion and Lifestyle and Pharma. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)