New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): Reliance Jio has emerged as the best-performing telecom operator in Delhi, securing a clear lead over its competitors in the latest Independent Drive Test (IDT) conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for the Delhi Licensed Service Area (LSA) during October 2025.

The comprehensive drive tests, supervised by TRAI's Regional Office in Delhi, assessed real-world mobile network experience across a wide range of scenarios including Urban Zones, Institutional Hotspots, Public Transport Hubs, and High-Speed Corridors.

As per the report published by TRAI, Reliance Jio has fared better in 3 out of 5 voice Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), besides good in overall data KPIs.

In terms of average download speed (Mbps), Jio emerged number one at 249.02 mpbs, the TRAI report showed. Airtel was next at 234.00 mbps.

In average upload speed test, Airtel ranked first at 31.83 mbps, with Jio coming at second at 25.98 mbps.

In the voices services test in regards to Call Setup Success Rate, Airtel, MTNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea have 99.50 per cent, 86.53 per cent, 99.30 per cent and 98.59 per cent call setup success rate respectively in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G), the TRAI said.

When it comes to Call Setup Time, Airtel, MTNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have call setup time of 0.82, 3.62, 0.66 and 0.69 seconds, respectively, in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G), data showed.

Further, Airtel, MTNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea have drop call rate of 0.00 per cent, 7.46 per cent, 0.00 per cent and 0.20 per cent, respectively, in auto-selection mode (5G/4G/3G/2G).

Coming to latency (overall): Airtel, MTNL, Jio, and Vodafone Idea 50th percentile latency is 11.69 ms, 21.32 ms, 15.18 ms, and 35.03 ms, respectively.

The TRAI's Independent Drive Test (IDT) findings were released on Thursday.

Between October 6, 2025 to October 10, 2025, TRAI teams conducted detailed tests across 402.0 km of City Drive Test, 14 Hotspot locations, 6.1 km of walk test and Inter Operator Calling at 01 location.

Technologies evaluated included 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, reflecting the service experience of users across multiple handset capabilities. The findings of IDT have already been intimated to all the telecom service providers (TSPs) concerned, TRAI said. (ANI)

