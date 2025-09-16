BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16: RMZ, one of the world's largest privately controlled real asset and consumer platform companies, has achieved a Five Star Rating in Occupational Health and Safety Audit from British Safety Council for two of its flagship assets--RMZ Infinity and RMZ Ecoworld 30. This prestigious certification, a globally recognized benchmark of excellence, underscores RMZ's long-standing commitment to fostering safe, healthy, and thriving environments for all individuals within their campuses and to supporting world-class enterprise environments.

The British Safety Council's Five Star Audit is considered one of the most rigorous global assessments of health and safety performance. The audit comprehensively benchmarks health and safety management against best practices via documentation, interviews, and operational sampling. Five-star achievers become eligible for the British Safety Council's Sword of Honour Awards, which require a written plan detailing their commitment to continuous improvement.

RMZ underwent a detailed, evidence-based evaluation across more than 50 best practice indicators, encompassing documentation reviews, interviews with senior management and employees, and direct observation of site operations. RMZ Infinity & Ecoworld 30 achieved the prestigious rating in its very first attempt--an uncommon distinction-- "The Five Star rating from the British Safety Council reinforces RMZ's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and well-being of all our occupiers within the campuses," stated Thirumal Govindraj, CEO RMZ Office and RMZ NXT. "This recognition transcends mere certification; it powerfully validates our proactive commitment to health and safety. The certification embodies our promise to cultivate environments that safeguard, support, and empower everyone on our campuses. At RMZ, we firmly believe that robust workplace safety and well-being is fundamental to business performance, and this milestone unequivocally affirms our strategic direction."

Mike Robinson, CEO British Safety Council, said: "The award of a five-star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers' health, safety and wellbeing. RMZ should be very proud of this achievement."

RMZ Infinity and RMZ Ecoworld 30, located in Bengaluru, represent RMZ's vision of building high-performance workspaces that combine sustainability, technology, and wellness. Designed to meet the evolving needs of global enterprises, the office spaces offer a forward-thinking work environment that prioritizes smart infrastructure and operational resilience.

This recognition not only highlights RMZ's vision to redefine commercial real estate but further cements their position as an industry leader in delivering future-ready, people-first infrastructure for global enterprises. By setting new benchmarks in smart infrastructure and connectivity, RMZ continues to deliver workspaces where global enterprises can thrive.

