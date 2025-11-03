BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 3: RMZ, Asia's only integrated real assets platform, diversified at scale across offices, retail, hospitality, logistics, and digital infrastructure have received the prestigious 4- and 5-Star Ratings in the 2025 GRESB Real Estate Assessment for its entities MRPL (Development & Standing Investments) and RMZ Nexus LLP (Development), covering assets including Nexity, The Spire, OP1, One Boat Club, Starch, and Nexus. The global recognition underscores RMZ's unwavering commitment to sustainability, transparency, and responsible business practices across its diverse portfolio.

The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) is the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments, providing a rigorous, standardised framework for measuring and comparing ESG performance. The assessment evaluates entities and funds across key environmental, social, and governance indicators, including energy efficiency, carbon emissions, stakeholder engagement, and sustainable development practices and help to identify areas of risk and opportunity to deepen engagement with the investor community.

RMZ's performance reflects its integrated approach to sustainability, embedding ESG principles into every stage of the asset lifecycle. The ratings place RMZ among the top-performing real estate organisations globally, reaffirming its leadership in creating future-ready, sustainable, and high-performance environments.

Isha Anand, Director, RMZ Real Estate Investments - Hospitality, said, "The GRESB recognition is a strong validation of our ESG strategy and our commitment to building assets that are not only high-performing but also purpose-driven, environmentally, and socially responsible. For RMZ, sustainability, governance, and social impact are integral to our business strategy, serving as essential pillars of long-term value creation rather than supplementary efforts. By embedding these principles into every decision, we cultivate resilient ecosystems, deploy permanent capital, and ensure that our developments and investments deliver enduring value to our stakeholders and the communities we serve."

From energy-efficient design and green building certifications to community engagement and governance excellence, RMZ continues to set new benchmarks in sustainable real estate. The recognition from GRESB further cements RMZ's position as an industry leader in delivering world-class, ESG-aligned infrastructure for global enterprises.

