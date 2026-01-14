New Delhi [India], January 14: World No. 2 shuttler Anders Antonsen has officially withdrawn from the India Open 2026, citing extreme pollution levels in New Delhi. This marks the third consecutive year Anders has opted out of the Super 750 event. In an Instagram story, Anders said he hopes New Delhi's air quality will improve later this year, when the national capital will host the BWF World Championships. Anders also confirmed that BWF has fined him 5000 USD. Danish Shuttler Mia Blichfeldt Renews Criticism of 'Dirty and Unhealthy' India Open 2026 Conditions.

"Many is curious to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the third consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don't thinks it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the Summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me 5000 USD," he wrote.

Antonsen also shared a screenshot of air quality in Delhi on the Instagram story, which showed AQI to be 348 and described conditions as hazardous.

Delhi's air quality remained a serious concern, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 357 at 7 am on Wednesday, in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday. This marks further deterioration compared to Tuesday, when the city's AQI was 337.

Several areas across the national capital reported AQI levels well above 300, indicating persistently hazardous conditions for public health. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 366 at 7 am, while Bawana stood at 361.

Jahangirpuri witnessed particularly alarming levels, with the AQI touching 420, placing it in the 'severe' category. RK Puram recorded an AQI of 407, Dwarka Sector 8 at 403, Punjabi Bagh at 366, Wazirpur at 386, and Chandni Chowk at 397, according to CPCB data. (ANI)

