New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/ATK): The cryptocurrency bubble has burst if the deep corrections of up to 80 per cent from record highs are anything to go by. With more established coins edging lower, coins with unproven use cases or utility have felt the full brunt of the crypto market crash. Meme coins which rallied to record highs at the height of the crypto boom purely on hype and speculation, have imploded drastically and faced an uncertain future. Amid the implosion, RoboApe is a unique meme coin that has seen exponential growth over a short period.

Understanding RoboApeRoboApe is a cryptocurrency project built on the Ethereum blockchain that seeks to redefine the meme coin landscape that has come under immense pressure and scrutiny in the recent past. It stands out from the pack in addressing real-world issues, an area where most meme coins have failed.

Also Read | Jonny Bairstow, England Batter, Named ICC Men's Player of the Month for June 2022.

The futuristic meme coin seeks to carve a niche for itself around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by offering an easy and reliable way of minting, buying, selling, and trading the emerging asset class. By simply uploading a gif or an image of items, users will be able to mint an NFT that can be listed on the marketplace for sale at a small gas fee.

It is also set to revolutionize the cryptocurrency sector, backed with exceptional utility. A decentralized finance platform is also on offer that will allow users to trade an array of digital assets as part of an effort to build a community around the RoboApe token.

Also Read | BYJU’S Funding Reports Another Issue As Sum of Rs 1,200 From US-Based Company Goes off Track.

RoboApe vs. Paxos Standard BoraWhile RoboApe is looking to make a name for itself around Non-fungible tokens, Bora Coin is another project building a decentralized entertainment platform. The platform seeks to make it easy for people to share digital content and give incentives to its members.

Like RoboApe, Bora is built on top of the Ethereum blockchain with the primary goal of fixing the current issues around the circulation of games and digital content. Additionally, the platform has been created utilizing an architecture that enables autonomous blockchain execution by content creators and providers.

ApolloX is another new cryptocurrency project looking to power the future of the e-commerce business. Built on blockchain technology such as smart contracts, it incorporates decentralized e-commerce applications and services, enabling an open and democratic system.

Conversely, ApolloX is making it easy for buyers and sellers to connect and have an optimized shopping experience in a decentralized manner. Every transaction on the platform is peer-to-peer with the elimination of middlemen, thus saving sellers any extra fees while giving shoppers the best prices.

RoboApe TokenomicsRBA is the native token that powers all operations on top of the RoboApe network. Acting as a medium of exchange, the token will allow holders to mint and trade NFTs on the platform. It is also a governance token. What this means is that token holders can vote on all decisions that have the potential to change the way the network operates.

Additionally, RBA will address the lack of player incentives in the eSports sector by operating as a reward token. Token holders who stake the token and hold it for some time stand to earn more profit from various incentives and rewards.

Being a deflationary token, the total number of RBA tokens that will ever be in circulation is capped at 900 million. A burning mechanism will ensure the total number of RBA tokens in circulation is reduced gradually as a way of averting inflation which could affect value in the long run.

Why RoboApeRoboApe is a futuristic meme coin with tremendous potential given its array of use cases. Right from enabling the minting and trading of NFTs, it also stands to generate growth opportunities from the eSports sector as a reward token. In addition, it sets itself apart from the competition by offering many opportunities to enhance interaction on the blockchain and access to digital assets on decentralized finance.

Presale: https://ape.roboape.io/register

Website: http://roboape.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/ROBOAPE_OFFICIAL

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)