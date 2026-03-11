NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 11: Rodic Consultants, a leading engineering and digital infrastructure consulting company, has received the prestigious Great Place to Work® Certification 2026 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The certification, based entirely on employee sentiment, experience, and feedback, reflects that 87% of Rodic employees confirmed it is a great place to work, significantly above the average for Indian workplaces.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. The certification is awarded to organizations that meet rigorous standards in trust, respect, credibility, fairness, and pride as reported by employees.

"Earning the Great Place To Work Certification™ is a milestone that reflects our unwavering dedication to establishing a gold standard in employee practices," said the Aayush Raj, Chief of Staff at Rodic Consultants.

"We have always believed that exceptional work emerges from environments where people feel valued, heard, and supported. This recognition validates our commitment to best employee practices not as policies on paper, but as lived experiences. When employees tell us they feel respected, when they say leadership is accessible, when they confirm that fairness is not just promised but practiced, that's when we know we are building something meaningful. For Rodic, this certification is a commitment to continue evolving a workplace where every individual is empowered to realize their full potential," added Aayush.

Reinforcing its commitment to performance-driven workplace culture, Rodic is strengthening its people strategy in line with its AI-first vision through accelerated upskilling initiatives. A cornerstone of this commitment is the Rodic AI Challenge, which encourages employees to develop AI-driven solutions for infrastructure challenges from predictive maintenance algorithms to project management optimization tools. These initiatives reflect Rodic's commitment to continuous learning, digital transformation, and empowering its people to lead change in an increasingly technology-driven infrastructure sector.

Over the last 25 years, Rodic has continuously focused on employee engagement through programs including the Rodic Balance initiative, which incorporates sports and wellness programs, learning and development opportunities, transparent communication channels, and comprehensive health benefits fostering a workplace built on trust, collaboration, and employee empowerment.

