Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2: ROX Hi-Tech, a customer-centric IT solutions provider has formed an alliance with Blueprism to provide AI-powered Intelligent Automation solutions for SAP deployments and operations. This will accelerate the SAP S/4HANA® transformation goals of their clients. The partnership will form a unique co-innovation market relationship, integrating ROX's SAP experience and AI talent pool with Blueprism's AI and automation technologies.

Commenting on this, Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "We are pleased to announce our latest alliance, a testament to our unwavering commitment to pioneering future-focused business models. The collaboration between Blueprism and ROX Hi-Tech signifies a powerful alliance set to accelerate the time to value for SAP Landscape and Business Process Automation.

Together, our teams are dedicated to assisting clients in maintaining a clean core through automation, ensuring streamlined processes and efficient business operations. This expansion underscores our collective experience in SAP systems, enabling customers to expedite migration to the cloud, automate across all enterprise systems, and lay a strong foundation for AI-powered automation business outcomes.

Blueprism holds a pivotal role in our vision, and by integrating Blueprism-based solutions into our delivery methodology alongside the SAP Build Process Automationsolution, we are well-positioned to help organizations maximize their SAP investments and fast-track value creation.

As businesses globally strive to streamline their operations and minimize the time spent on manual, resource-intensive tasks, Blueprism and ROX Hi-Tech stand at the forefront, delivering Intelligent Automation solutions across diverse industries and sectors."

