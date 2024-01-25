NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 25: Royaloak Furniture, India's leading furniture brand, is actively implementing an extensive growth strategy across various regions. As a crucial part of their expansion plan, the brand is celebrating the occasion of Republic Day featuring discounts of up to 70% on all furniture products. The limited-time offer, which had started on January 20th has already received tremendous response from customers, with the stores experiencing an impressive level of visitors.

In honor of India's Republic Day, Royaloak Furniture has unveiled its latest collections of furniture and home decor, showcasing popular items such as recliners, 3-seater sofas, and dining sets, all available at highly competitive prices nationwide.

In addition to the 70% discount, the brand is also presenting a complimentary item with a minimum purchase. Depending on the purchase amount, customers can receive free products such as recliners, office tablets and center tables. These recent developments signify a notable transformation for Royaloak Furniture, cementing its status as the leading and most sought-after furniture destination. The stores spread across India have captured the imagination of local residents by offering an impressive blend of affordable luxury in the realm of home furnishings. With a presence in every district and a robust connection with the local community, Royaloak Furniture has firmly established itself as the preferred shopping destination across regions.

Expressing his delight, Vijai Subramanian, the Founder and Chairman of Royaloak Furniture, says, "The overwhelming response from our stores nationwide is truly heartening, motivating us to exceed expectations in introducing the latest collections to our valued customers. As we persist in elevating the exceptional success of our affordably luxurious furniture, we eagerly anticipate the exciting journey that awaits us in the future."

Royaloak stores across various states have solidified their position as the ultimate one-stop destination for all things related to home decor. Their extensive inventory covers a broad spectrum, including sofas, beds, dining tables, chairs, recliners, mattresses, stylish interior decor pieces, and an extensive selection of office and outdoor furniture. The brand is deeply committed to providing people with access to exceptional international furniture collections, with a specific focus on the finest Italian, American, and Malaysian designs. With an aim to revolutionize the furniture shopping experience, the brand aims to make it not only convenient but also a source of joy for everyone. Through its distinctive standalone outlets, Royaloak seeks to enhance the visual appeal of homes by offering a variety of contemporary, luxurious, and reasonably priced furniture options.

Royaloak Furniture, founded in 2010 by Vijai & Mathan Subramaniam, has successfully grown to become India's No. 1 furniture brand and a key player in the India's Furniture market. Headquartered in Bengaluru, the company is exponentially growing its product portfolio by bringing International Furniture to Indian households. With over 200+ stores spread across more than 116 Indian cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Guwahati, Royaloak Furniture has established itself as a one-stop-shop for all furniture needs. With the vision to elevate customer's lifestyle at unbeatable prices, Royaloak Furniture has built a strong Omni-channel presence and caters to more than 5 million happy customers who use the brand's uniquely designed furniture to turn their aspirations into reality.

