New Delhi, January 25: Mahindra Auto is expected to make feature updates for its popular SUV, the Mahindra Scorpio N. This change is rumoured to be a part of an Integrated Material Cost Reduction (IMCR) update. These changes might lead to a reduction in features across several variants of the Mahindra Scorpio N. Some features of the Scorpio N might no longer be available to customers looking to purchase it.

As per a report by Rushlane, the Mahindra Scorpio N might see feature reductions, particularly in the Z4, Z6 and Z8 variants. These changes might include the removal of the cooled glovebox from the Z4 and Z6 trims, while the Z8 and Z8L will continue to offer this feature. The Z6 trim of Mahindra Scorpio N is rumoured to lose its colour TFT touchscreen with Adrenox Connect technology and built-in Alexa support. It might be replaced by a simpler monochrome 4.2-inch infotainment system. Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG Likely To Launch Soon in India; Bookings Open: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

The feature deletions are not limited to the interior comforts but might extend to practical aspects as well. The Z8 and Z8L trims are likely to lose the passenger-side door request sensor and the number of rear parking sensors will be reduced from four to two. Despite these feature cuts, Mahindra Auto might not make any changes to the mechanical parts of the Scorpio N. The Mahindra Scorpio N might continue with the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L diesel engines with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. The 4WD option might only remain for the diesel variants. Tesla Cautioned the Growth of Its Vehicle Sales May Be ‘Notably Lower’ in 2024 As It Prepares To Launch a New Vehicle Platform for Cheaper EVs.

These updates might be applicable to new bookings made after January 1, 2024. Customers who booked their vehicles before this date can expect to receive the features and equipment associated with the MY2023 model year. The VIN cut-off for the IMCR changes is likely to be MA1TJ2ZC6P6K91722, indicating that vehicles with a VIN beyond this number will be included in the updated feature list.

