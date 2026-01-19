VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) / Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19: Rubics Group has once again raised the bar for community-led partnerships and world-class sporting platforms by extending their support to the return of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL)--India's premier franchise-based professional wrestling league. UP Dominators, owned by Rubics Group (Rubics Realty), will lead the way in what is predicted to be a defining reset moment for Indian wrestling on the world stage. Rubics Group's participation is an embodiment of their 'Homes That Build Champions' vision, and combines grassroots talent and community wellness with a coveted international platform.

The first chapter of PWL's comeback season was the player auction on January 3, 2026. Rubics Group's auction strategy was to combine marquee star power with promising talent and international experience. The group started strong with the historic acquisition of Antim Panghal (53 kg) - reigning U20 World Champion and Asian Champion - for a landmark ₹52 lakh. The team further went on to secure other top Indian prospects including Nisha Dahiya (62 kg) and Vishal Kaliramana (65 kg). Additionally, the squad boasts significant global firepower with Arman Andreasyan (74 kg) and Mikhailov Vasyl (74 kg), bringing elite international styles, experience and tactical diversity to the middleweights. The signing of Jaspooran Singh (125 kg) secures a formidable anchor for the super-heavyweight division, which is crucial for team balance.

Rounding off the team with youth, agility and long-term developmental potential are players such as Sagar Sharma (57 kg), Rahul Deswal (57 kg), Bridgette Marie Duty (57 kg) and Ojo Damola Hannah (76 kg). To anchor performance with discipline and credibility, UP Dominators will be guided by a high-recognition Indian coaching bench that comprises former Olympian and 11-time National Gold medallist Vinod Kumar -- Head Coach (Freestyle) as well as NIS Diploma holder and UWW Level-1 & Level-2 certified coach Pardeep Kumar -- Coach/High-Performance Support. This coaching structure will shape a professional, athlete-first environment--combining legacy wrestling values with modern match preparation, conditioning and tactical planning.

Suhan Shetty, Founder & Managing Director, Rubics Group, said: "Wrestling is India's original sport of discipline--built in akhadas, earned through sacrifice and celebrated through courage. PWL's return is not just a new season; it is a national opportunity to take our indigenous sporting legacy to the world. Through UP Dominators, Rubics Group is committing to something deeper than branding: building healthier communities, enabling youth pathways, supporting women's participation and creating a championship ecosystem that begins at the grassroots. Our promise is simple--we build homes that build champions. From akhada to arena. From UP to the world."

The current PWL season will kick off January 15, 2026 at the Noida Indoor Stadium. The league is positioned as a truly international competition with 250+ wrestlers from 20+ countries in the auction pool, including elite Indian and global medal-winning talent. The six participating franchises represent India's strongest wrestling regions: Haryana Thunders, Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Punjab Royals, Maharashtra Kesari, Delhi Dangal Warriors, and UP Dominators. The season is designed as a fast-paced, team-based format that strengthens athlete pathways, competitive integrity and fan engagement--bringing traditional akhada culture into a modern arena experience and national broadcast ecosystem.

As the owners of UP Dominators, Rubics Group is committing to a long-term vision that goes beyond sponsorship--using sport as a living expression of the brand's community-building purpose. Beyond its support of the team, Rubics Group will create measurable community impact through various complimentary initiatives including conducting identification camps and structured scouting support across UP's wrestling belts, initiating skill, confidence, fitness and mentorship programmes aligned to the league's women's categories, as well as supporting emerging athletes with training scholarships, equipment and safety upgrades, as well as access to recovery facilities. Finally, to amplify the fervour surrounding the event and offer fans meaningful ways to engage with the sport, the Group will conduct community engagement activities inside Rubics developments, which include fan experiences, screenings, fitness challenges and athlete interactions.

About Rubics Group's real estate division

Rubics Realty is a design-driven real estate and urban development company with experience across premium residential projects, hospitality-led developments and socially impactful housing initiatives. The Group's entry into professional sport reflects its commitment to building communities where health, discipline and opportunity are part of everyday life.

About UP Dominators

UP Dominators is the Uttar Pradesh franchise in the Pro Wrestling League (PWL). The team represents one of India's most competitive wrestling regions, built on a legacy of akhada culture and an ambition to compete at the highest professional level--nationally and globally.

For media queries (Rubics Group / UP Dominators):

Rubics Group - aditi.mishra@rubics.co

