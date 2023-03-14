New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/SRV): Ruchir Gupta received the most prestigious and reputed Industry Leaders Awards 2022 for the Best Technical Analysis Coach in Financial Market by the gracious and empowering Bollywood diva Sonali Bendre. Gupta retains incredible experience in the stock market and trading sector. In addition, with his perseverance and unmatched skills, he won the honor on the majestic stage of the ILA awards 2022.

After being felicitated on the sparkling night of the corporate award show, Ruchir Gupta articulated that "I feel privileged for being acknowledged in this grand award show and I would wholeheartedly thank the stage of ILA 2022 for appreciating our immense hardship and incredible performance in providing unique strategies and methods for the Stock Market Trading and Investment so that young generation can explore new career opportunities in this growing market. Most of the Indicators in the Markets are lagging indicators and he has invested in the methods that help to give the Leading indications about the market reversal. We are also providing the Stock Market Scanners with our courses which reduce the research time of our students".

Ruchir Gupta, an MBA graduate with expertise in Finance, owns 16 years of remarkable experience in the field of stock market investing, trading, and market research. Since the establishment of the Ruchir Gupta Training Academy, he is frequently providing top-notch and highly-equipped smart classes for various trading courses such as stock market, stock trading, options trading, and critical finance along with market research.

With his accurate and dynamic forecasting, he aims to train students in the Stock Markets, so that everyone can make a huge investment and earn well. The features of their classes involve short-duration courses for all beginner to advanced-level students. Besides this, his Students Manish Ramani made 30 Lakhs in one year from 1 Lakh Capital, Jarif Shiekh made 12 Lakhs from 1 Lakh, KV Patil made 25 Lakhs in one Month, Sanjay Khandai made 12 Lakhs in 3 months from just 68,000 and multiple other success stories.

The eminent and renowned ILA 2022 is the dream of small and young businesses who are struggling to find the stage for recognition and appreciation. To support such bright and talented minds, Brand Empower stepped towards the direction of presenting Industry Leaders Awards 2022 to acknowledge various business entities and classified them on the basis of their innovative idea, strategies, leadership, product deliverables, etc. The most proficient and veteran personality who came up to build the empire of Webpulse Solution Pvt Ltd and Brand Empower is Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh. His incredible experience and unstoppable attitude established his company as a brand that supports his contemporary business leaders.

Rahul Ranjan Singh articulated that, "Being an entrepreneur, one should raise themselves with a positive and not-quitting attitude. Just concentrate on your work and certainly, you'll get success."

