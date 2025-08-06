VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: As part of its continued commitment to environmental stewardship and inclusive community engagement, Rustomjee Group, a leading Mumbai-based real estate developer, successfully completed Phase Two of its flagship sustainability initiative 'Go Green Kasara 25', with the plantation of over 10,000 native saplings in the ecologically significant region of Kasara. This effort forms a vital step in Rustomjee's long-term vision to plant over 50,000 trees, driving large-scale biodiversity restoration and encouraging grassroots participation across the landscape.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Man Kills Wife and 2 Children in Suspected Land Dispute in Sahibganj.

The plantation drive will be graced by Prof. (Dr.) Arun D. Sawant, Director of WTERT-India and President of SOCLEEN and FOT, as the Chief Guest. A distinguished academician and environmental scientist, Dr. Sawant has held leadership roles including Vice Chancellor of the University of Rajasthan and Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Mumbai.

Held at Rustomjee Belle Vue, Kasara, on 3rd August 2025 the plantation drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from 250+ volunteers, including Rustomjee employees, customers, NGOs, local citizens, and eco-conscious partners. The event was a powerful collaboration with CREDAI, Freedom Foundation and Natural Solution, bringing together scientific know-how, grassroots mobilization, and corporate responsibility.

Also Read | Shivamogga Shocker: Class 5 Student Pours Pesticide Into School Water Tank After Being Ignored As Class Leader, Sent to Juvenile Home.

"True sustainability goes beyond green certifications, it must be rooted in empathy, science, and long-term impact. Through initiatives like Go Green Kasara 25, we are not only planting trees, but we are also nurturing legacies, reconnecting communities to nature and shaping resilient futures." -- Mr. Boman Rustom Irani, Chairman and Managing Director, Rustomjee Group

The trees planted were carefully selected native species, chosen for their ability to thrive in Kasara's specific ecological conditions, contribute to carbon capture, groundwater recharge, soil regeneration, and support local biodiversity. The drive was not just about planting trees, it was about rebuilding ecosystems and reinstating nature's rhythm in a region undergoing rapid transformation.

"For us, sustainability is not an afterthought, it's a responsibility. At Rustomjee, we are building ecosystems, not just buildings. Through every tree we plant, every community we engage, we reaffirm our purpose, to build a future where people and the planet thrive together." -- Mrs. Namrata Nulwalla, ESG & Sustainability Lead, Rustomjee Group

This initiative reflects Rustomjee's holistic environmental strategy under its sustainability vision of 'A Beautiful Life', aiming to harmonize real estate with natural ecosystems.

The scientific direction was led by Natural Solution, an environmental solutions firm founded by Dr. Ajit Gokhale known for pioneering reed bed STPs, greywater reuse systems, and native biodiversity restoration. Their role ensured each sapling was suited to thrive with minimal maintenance and maximum ecological gain. Meanwhile, Freedom Foundation, under the leadership of Alpa Shah, infused the event with community spirit, managing event logistics, volunteer engagement, and environmental awareness activities on-ground.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)