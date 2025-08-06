Shivamogga, August 6: In a shocking incident, a Class 5 student allegedly poured pesticide into a school’s drinking water tank in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district, triggering panic and a police investigation. The contamination was discovered on July 31 when school staff noticed the water was discoloured and emitted a foul odour. The 11-year-old, reportedly upset over classmates not listening to him, confessed to the act after being questioned.

According to an Indian Express report, the incident took place at a government lower primary school in Hoovinakone, where cook Deepa first raised the alarm. She immediately informed the teachers and the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC), following which a police case was registered. The student had recently been appointed class leader and was frustrated over his peers’ defiance. Inspired by a previous case involving phenol contamination by a younger student, he decided to take extreme action. Belagavi Horror: Water Tank at Govt School Poisoned to Oust Muslim Headmaster; Sri Rama Sene Leader Among 3 Arrested in Karnataka’s Hulikatti Village.

Police revealed that the boy brought a pesticide used in ginger cultivation from his home and poured it into the tank around 9 am, before school began. Some students reportedly saw him doing it, but he threatened them to keep quiet. During counselling, the children opened up and shared what they had witnessed. After confession, police sent the boy to a juvenile correctional home. Authorities are now investigating whether the boy acted alone or under someone’s influence. Karnataka Shocker: 12-Year-Old Boy Kidnapped, Killed in Bengaluru, Burnt Body Recovered After Parents Get Call for INR 5 Lakh Ransom.

This marks the second such incident in Karnataka within a month. On July 14, a school in Belagavi district saw its water tank poisoned in a suspected bid to oust its headmaster, who belonged to a minority community. That case led to the arrest of three people, including a local Sri Ram Sene-linked leader.

