Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: Clinicians at the Department of Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Intervention at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate have successfully performed 50 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures -- marking a significant milestone for cardiac care in the Mumbai region. This milestone puts S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim, at the forefront of cardiac care in Mumbai, with one of Mumbai's most advanced Structural Heart Programs. The milestone was achieved under the leadership of Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director - Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Interventions, along with Consultant - Interventional Cardiologists Dr. Kayan Siodia and Dr. Raghav Nagpal.

TAVI is a minimally invasive procedure used to replace a narrowed Aortic Valve that fails to open properly, a condition known as Aortic Stenosis. It can be potentially life-changing for elderly and high-risk patients who are not suitable for open-heart surgery. Among the 50 procedures performed, the team has successfully navigated many complex cases -- including bicuspid aortic valves (typically more challenging due to having two cusps instead of three) and extremely narrow femoral arteries, sometimes as small as 4.95 mm. In rare cases where femoral access was not feasible, the team has also performed trans carotid (neck-access) TAVIs with excellent results -- demonstrating both technical expertise and adherence to standardized global best practices.

Talking about the benefits of TAVI, Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director - Interventional Cardiology and Structural Heart Interventions, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate, said, "Severe symptomatic Aortic Stenosis can limit a patient's life expectancy to just 2-to-5 years. Thus, TAVI, the procedure used to treat this condition, can bring about life-altering changes as it extends life, and also dramatically improves quality of life. Since it is minimally invasive, patients often feel relief within 24 hours of the procedure and are discharged within 48 hours -- all without the need for open surgery, sutures, or any long recovery times. While TAVI is a key cardiac procedure, patients also benefit from a range of advanced treatments for other heart conditions, including pacemaker implantation, structural heart interventions, and coronary angioplasties".

Talking about the milestone, Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim - A Fortis Associate, said, "This momentous achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge cardiac interventions to those who need it the most. With this milestone, we continue to deliver world-class minimally invasive cardiac care that ensures improved outcomes, faster recovery, and enhanced quality of life. Our Structural Heart Program has been designed to provide cutting-edge cardiac therapies under one roof, which includes stenting and Angioplasty, Atherectomy, ICD and Pacemaker implantation, valve repair, and more. Additionally, we are equipped with a state-of-the-art Cath lab to support these advanced procedures."

This clinical achievement, like many others at S.L. Raheja Hospital Mumbai, reflect the hospital's unwavering commitment to compassionate care. It's milestones like these that allow the teams to keep pushing boundaries and touching lives -- one patient at a time.

Fortis Healthcare Limited - an IHH Healthcare Berhad Company - is a leading integrated healthcare services provider in India. It is one of the largest healthcare organizations in the country with 27 healthcare facilities, ~4,750 operational beds (including O&M facilities), and over 400 diagnostics centers (including JVs). The Company is listed on the BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India. It draws strength from its partnership with a global major and parent company - IHH, to build upon its culture of world-class patient care and superlative clinical excellence. Fortis employs over 23,000 people (including Agilus Diagnostics Limited) who share its vision of becoming the world's most trusted healthcare network. Fortis offers a full spectrum of integrated healthcare services ranging from clinics to quaternary care facilities and a wide range of ancillary services.

