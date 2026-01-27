PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: In a heartfelt gesture of gratitude and social recognition, Saathi The Youth Foundation organised a felicitation ceremony to honour the dedicated employees of the revered Shri Siddhivinayak Temple. The initiative acknowledged their tireless service, discipline, and unwavering commitment towards devotees and the temple administration, recognising them as the true pillars behind the temple's seamless functioning.

Also Read | Haryana Board Exams 2026 Date Sheet: HBSE Releases Timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations at bseh.org.in, Know Steps To Download PDFs.

Shri Siddhivinayak Temple is one of Mumbai's most prominent spiritual landmarks, welcoming thousands of devotees each day. While the sanctity and order of the temple are often admired, the consistent efforts of its employees--who work tirelessly to maintain cleanliness, discipline, and smooth darshan--often go unnoticed. Saathi, The Youth Foundation's initiative, aimed to bring these unsung heroes into the spotlight and celebrate their invaluable contributions to faith and society.

The event was organised under the leadership of Shri Amit Tiwari, President of Saathi The Youth Foundation, who shared that this year marked the seventh consecutive year of the Foundation's felicitation initiative. He highlighted that each year, the Foundation undertakes a unique social activity, and this year's programme was held at the Siddhivinayak Temple. As part of the ceremony, 500 temple employees were felicitated and presented with gifts as a token of appreciation for their dedicated service.

Also Read | 'Border 2': Pirated Print of Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan's War Film Screened in Theatre? (Watch Viral Video).

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Tiwari emphasised the importance of recognising individuals who serve society selflessly and consistently. He reiterated that the dignity of labour and social acknowledgement play a crucial role in motivating grassroots contributors who uphold community values and faith. Reflecting on past initiatives, he mentioned that during last year's Pran Pratishtha celebrations, the Foundation had presented a Ram Lalla murti to all chief guests, reinforcing its commitment to cultural and spiritual harmony.

Adding warmth and grace to the occasion was actress Shivani Sharma, who interacted with the temple staff and expressed her admiration for their humility and dedication. Her presence further amplified the Foundation's message of gratitude, compassion, and social responsibility.

The ceremony was attended by several eminent dignitaries, including Mrs. Manisha Tupe, Trustee of Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir; Mr. Sohail Khandwani, Chairman and Trustee of Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah Trust; and Mr. Prakash Yadav, BJP Leader from Madhya Pradesh, along with other respected social leaders and guests. Inviting Mr. Sohail Khandwani and other dignitaries from diverse backgrounds reflected the Foundation's broader aim of promoting humanity, equality, brotherhood, and communal harmony beyond religious boundaries.

The event served as a powerful reminder that institutions thrive not only on faith but also on the dedication of those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

Through this initiative, Saathi The Youth Foundation once again reinforced its commitment to social welfare, unity, and the recognition of everyday heroes, setting an inspiring example for youth-led organisations across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)