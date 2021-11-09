New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): The jury of the fourth edition of SABERA Awards 2021 commenced the process of selecting the final winners, to be announced at a grand virtual summit on December 9.

The prestigious awards recognise the social impact to promote Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles besides acknowledging CSR outreach.

SABERA, which stands for Social And Business Enterprise Responsible Awards, endeavors to acknowledge Purpose beyond Profit. Launched by the UN Women awardee Simply Suparnaa (c) Media network, the event has become synonymous with GOOD. A wide spectrum of entries have been received from India's largest businesses, impactful nonprofits and passionate individuals.

Jury Chair, Renu Sud Karnad, MD, HDFC Bank Ltd., shared her sentiments on chairing the jury and said, "SABERA has been doing a commendable job by bringing to the fore and recognizing achievements by individuals, corporates, and communities working towards a better sustainable future. These selfless do-gooders by virtue of their perseverance and conviction deserve to be celebrated as role models for society at large. I am honored to be the JURY CHAIR for the 2020-21 awards and I am convinced that the awardees this year will inspire many more to follow in their footsteps."

SABERA aims to be the tripartite bridge between the three sectors of corporate India, civil and nonprofit sectors. The jury has senior representatives from these sectors and has already rigorously screened the entries as part of the jury process and has arrived at a shortlist. The second phase of the jury commences today to select the final winners from the shortlisted entries.

The jury includes noted personalities such as Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee (IAS), popularly known as the father of CSR in India; Uday Varma (IAS), Former Secretary Ministry of I&B and MSME; Suhela Khan, Country Program Manager, WeEmpower Asia UN Women; Ananta Raghuvanshi, Founder Director, NARDECO MAHI GOI; Kamal Bali, President and Managing Director, Volvo Group India; Richard Rekhy, Board, KPMG Dubai; Shaili Chopra, Founder, SheThePeople.TV; Mathew Cherian, Chair CARE India and Geeta Goel, Country Director, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

The participants from India's largest Organizations & most Impactful NGO's include Anugraha Drishtidaan, Auspice Social, Birlasoft Ltd., BansiVidya Memorial Trust, Bhaktivedanta Hospital & Research Institute, Bharat Aluminium Company, Bharat Petroleum Company Limited, Bharti Foundation, Cancer Awareness Prevention and Early Detection Trust, Children's LoveCastles Trust, Dabur India Ltd., DGTRA Consultancy Pvt. Ltd., E-Waste Social Private Limited, Ecohoy, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., IMPRI Impact and Policy Research Institute Foundation, Ingenuity Edulabs LLP., Jyoti Bahuudesiya Sevabhavi Sanstha, Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, Keshav Sita Memorial Foundation Trust, Kimberly Clark, Maruti Suzuki, ONGC Foundation, Oorjan Cleantech, S M Sehgal Foundation, Samarpan Foundation, Sanjeevani Life Beyond Cancer, Sankalp Jyoti, Sarathi Development Foundation, Save the Children SBI General Insurance Company Limited, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Sun Pharma Community Healthcare Society, Sustainable Advancements, Swades Foundation, TIEEDI Forest Garden, Udyama, WAY2WORLD, We will still rise, WinPE Development Forum and WNS Global Services amidst others.

The awards will be held virtually on December 9, 2021. The high-impact speakers at the Summit preceding the awards will include Padma Shri Dr. Prakash Amte and Dr. Mandakini Amte, a couple that is the epitome of purpose beyond profit. As professional doctors they have dedicated their lives to heal the indigenous tribes in the remote part of our country. Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chair, Economic Advisory council to the Prime Minister, has been a constant supporter of the event since its inception and will continue to be the Guest of Honor for the fourth consecutive year.

Since year one, the award ceremonies have been anchored by girls from marginalized sectors of society who have emancipated themselves and their communities through education. This year, too, the face of SABERA will be a teenage girl from the remote village of Uttarakhand.

SABERA has partnered with United Nations Global Compact Network India as SDG partner, ShethePeople.TV as digital-media partner, and eShe as magazine partner to amplify content on traditional and new-age media platforms. Amazon India has come on board as a Gift Partner to felicitate the eminent jury members and speakers. MG Motors India Pvt Ltd., who work diligently to promote gender diversity, will be the ESG partner this year.

An annual event that seeks to initiate a transformative journey for the nation by highlighting ESG and SDG aligned best practices, SABERA award categories are based on UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as environment, education, enablement, health and wellbeing, agriculture and rural development, and diversity and inclusion. The entity awards will evaluate ESG best practices of Responsible Businesses and Promising Responsible Businesses (minimum three years and maximum ten years in operation).

The organizational and individual categories include Social Enterprise, Not for Profit, Social Leader, Promising Social Leader (under 30 years), Change Maker, as well as Lifetime Achievement awards. Benchmarks for the awards were set by the jury based on qualitative and quantitative measures for impact, sustainability and scalability.

Simply Suparnaa Media network is an award-winning organization that consciously works towards creating a positive narrative away from sensationalism by creating and distributing Responsible content. The Founder Suparnaa Chadda uses her versatile experience of over two decades in the Indian media to curate SABERA that Recognizes GOOD across civil, corporate and development sectors.

Amidst others, the Network stands for enabling gender sensitivity and conducts menstrual hygiene sessions distributing sustainable feminine hygiene products in urban slums through the nonprofit womanendangered.org.

The network also awards entities and individuals working around ESG & SDG principles. It also provides a platform for marginalized girls or women who have taken a career break to get back into the mainstream.

The network strongly believes that leadership and spirituality are interconnected and have the potential to bring about a larger change in society. It has been awarded by the UN Women WEP Awards 2021 as an SME Community Champion.

Please visit www.sabera.co for more information.

