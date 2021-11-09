England would be facing off against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, November 9. The match has a start time of 7:30 pm. England have had a good tournament so far up until the last Super 12 stage match against South Africa where they ended up losing the game. Not just that but they also lost Jason Roy to injury with James Vince named his replacement. Eoin Morgan's men have been fairly dominant in the competition, winning four matches quite comprehensively. New Zealand on the other hand, also have been one of the most consistent sides in the competition this year. The World Test Champions suffered a loss in their first match but did not do much wrong in their next four Super 12 stage matches and now, they would be up against a daunting English line-up. T20 World Cup 2021: It’s England’s X-Factor vs New Zealand’s Consistency in First Semifinal

The pace duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee have been one of the best in this competition and it would very interesting to see how they perform against the likes of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom are expected to open the innings for England after the injury of Jason Roy. Sam Billings in expected to slot in the middle-order and Morgan would rely on his bowlers to perform as they have been doing. The Kiwis meanwhile would have a lot of hope on Martin Guptill's performance as he has been solid at the top of the order. Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips and captain Kane Williamson too have been occasionally good. ENG vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England vs New Zealand, Semifinal Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

ENG vs NZ, T20 Head-to-Head

England and New Zealand have competed in a total of 21 T20I so far with Eoin Morgan's men winning 13 of them. The Kiwis have won seven matches. In T20 World Cups, England lead the head-to-head tally with three wins in five games.

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match, Key Players

The key players for England in this clash would be Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali while for New Zealand, Martin Guptill and Trent Boult would be the ones to watch out for.

ENG vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021Semifinal Match, Mini-Battles

The battle between Jos Buttler and Trent Boult would be an interesting one and so would be the clash between Martin Guptill and Moeen Ali. Both these duels have the capability to determine the outcome of this game.

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 10, 2021 (Wednesday). The ENG vs NZ encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast England vs New Zealand match live on Star Sports channels. ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the ENG vs NZ live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

ENG vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal Match Likely Playing XIs

England Likely Playing XI: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand Likely Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

