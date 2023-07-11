PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11: Sahil Khan Designs (SKD) - a premium design house that specialises in accessorizing, wrapping, and designing high-end automobiles, is a renowned international brand that plans to expand its footprint in the Indian market. SKD has been working closely with several clients across India and the globe, for the past 10 years and is known for its professional approach, creative designs, and timely deliveries. Currently, they are present in India in Mumbai, and Pune and plan to expand soon to other cities by the end of the year.

Founded by a passionate young designer, Sahil Khan has been designing cars as a passion since he was 14 years old and today has managed to turn it into a successful business. Today, SKD has become a one-stop shop solution for a premium quality car and bike design customisation and upgradation, offering a range of services, ranging from ceramic coating, protective film coating, accessorizing, designer car wraps, and body kits, among other things.

Speaking about his journey and his expansion plans, Sahil Khan, SKD design, said, "I have been fortunate to be able to transform my passion into a business and with every passing day, I want to keep creating and innovating to continue delighting my clients! I believes that in current times, with access to technology for designing, automobile design as a sector is evolving fast, unlocking newer levels of creativity and functionality, which we would not have been able to imagine as a reality. And I aim to be one of the early adopters of this change, by keeping up with the latest trends and technologies, so I can provide my clients with unique, and delightful design experience. In line with this, India has emerged as a growing market for the automobile design sector and we at SKD aim to increase our customer base here by opening up more design studious across the country. I am very excited to work with clients from my own country and help them transform their high-end automobiles to customised, statement luxury vehicles."

SKD has been working with a lot of high-end clienteles in India and abroad. Designs by SKD are a perfect blend of form and function, and Sahil Khan's personal involvement and his attention to detail is what sets SKD apart from others in the industry. From adding stylish and functional accessories to designing complete motor vehicle make-overs, SKD also undertakes performance upgradation creating a unique design that is a reflection of the vehicle owner. With a 24x7 service and a team of skilled and talented professionals, SKD's work includes a vast range of services, from designing concept cars to customising existing models. Some of SKD's notable designs include customisation of vehicles like the Range Rover Sports SVR, Pontiac Firebird, Mercedes AMG G63 and many more.

SKD has also won numerous accolades since its inception in 2014, including the 'Best Car Design' award at the International Auto Show, held in New Delhi in 2017. Recently, SKD designed two customised Car Warps for the two luxury SUV's, inspired by the Autobot and Maximal characters in the Transformers movie, in a special collaboration with Viacom 18 and Paramount Pictures.

