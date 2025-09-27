PNN

New Delhi [India], September 27: At the prestigious Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025 held at The Pavilion, Taj Palace, New Delhi, Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS), was felicitated for his outstanding contribution to India's MSME sector and for pioneering innovation in the field of defence manufacturing.

The Conclave, themed "Saluting MSMEs Shaping India's Tomorrow," brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to recognise the resilience and impact of India's MSMEs.

Among the notable honourees, Mr Sahil Luthra's recognition stood out for VTDS's role in advancing India's journey of self-reliance in defence and contributing to the nation's broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Founded with a vision to strengthen India's Armed Forces and national security ecosystem, VTDS aims to advance the nation's defence capabilities from its base in the UP Defence Corridor.

With a focus on innovation, the company is steadily aiming to build solutions that respond to the evolving needs of modern security.

Guided by advanced facilities, emerging technologies, and a committed team of defence specialists, VTDS is committed to building capabilities that aim to set new benchmarks in quality and reliability in the future.

Speaking on receiving the recognition, Mr. Sahil Luthra said: "This award is not only a personal honour, but a reflection of the dedication and perseverance of the VTDS team. Our purpose is clear. We aim to contribute to India's defence ecosystem with solutions that are conceived, designed, and developed in the country. This recognition strengthens our belief that MSMEs have a critical role in shaping India's journey towards self-reliance and national strength."

What sets VTDS apart is its uncompromising commitment to long-term vision. With complete ownership and clarity of purpose, every decision is guided by the responsibility to serve the nation while building a foundation of excellence and trust.

Innovations at VTDS are also aligned with India's contributions to global peacekeeping efforts.

At the Bharat Nirmaan Conclave & Awards 2025, this recognition for Mr Sahil Luthra and VTDS stands as an echo to resilience, foresight, and the spirit of innovation that continue to define India's MSME ecosystem.

