Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP, a PCMC-based real estate developer known for creating thoughtfully planned, nature-integrated residential developments, has unveiled its upcoming project 'Skyluxe', PCMC's first Japanese landscape inspired residential development, positioning Zen, balance and minimalism as a core design philosophy rather than a standalone feature. Envisioned as a park centric luxury project in Central Chinchwad, Skyluxe marks a significant addition to the region's evolving premium housing landscape, reflecting a deeper shift towards mindful urban living as PCMC continues its vertical growth and urban evolution. The project is being exclusively marketed by BeyondWalls, the strategic marketing partner for Skyluxe.

Skyluxe project was unveiled by Mr. Sanjay Patel and Mr. Sujit Patil, Directors of Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP, who emphasised the company's intent to create a residential address that blends nature-driven design with modern architecture while offering a refined living experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Patel, Director, Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP, said, "With Skyluxe, our vision extends beyond developing a residential project to creating a long term urban landmark that reflects how PCMC is evolving. As the city grows vertically and aspires for global design sensibilities, developments must contribute lasting value to the skyline, the community and the city's future. Skyluxe represents our commitment to building with purpose, where design, nature and legacy come together to shape a refined urban lifestyle."

Spread across a 3.5-acre master plan, Skyluxe has been conceptualised with a strong focus on open and green living, with over 85 per cent of the project area dedicated to open and landscaped spaces. Rising as a 28 storey landmark, the development is envisioned as a new visual icon that will redefine Central Chinchwad's skyline and reflect PCMC's transition towards high quality vertical living. The elegantly designed towers feature only four residences per floor, allowing for enhanced privacy, ample natural light, cross ventilation and unobstructed views. The project offers premium 2, 3 and 4 BHK residences, carefully planned to cater to the evolving lifestyle needs of modern urban families.

Elaborating further, Mr. Sujit Patil, Director, Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP, said, "Skyluxe reflects our long-term vision of creating sustainable and future-ready developments that balance design excellence with functionality. Every aspect of the project, from the tower configuration to the landscape planning, has been thoughtfully curated to enhance the resident experience. By dedicating a large portion of the development to open spaces and lifestyle amenities, we aim to create a community that encourages interaction, wellness and a higher quality of living."

A defining feature of Skyluxe is its extensive range of over 50 curated lifestyle amenities, seamlessly integrated across landscaped greens and podium level spaces. Rooted in Japanese landscape principles, the development features thoughtfully designed spaces such as Zen Garden, Sakura Court, Koi Pond, Ikigai Lawn, Meditation Pavilion and Miyabi Walkways, each reflecting elements of harmony, mindfulness and minimalism. Key attractions include Harmony Park, spread over 32,000 sq. ft. and designed as a vibrant social green, and Ascend Park, a landscaped podium spanning over 20,000 sq. ft. The project also offers a swimming pool with water features, yoga and meditation zones, outdoor fitness decks, children's play areas, cricket practice nets, badminton and pickleball courts, co working spaces, reading lounges, senior citizens' areas, celebration decks and multiple shaded seating zones.

Strategically located in the heart of PCMC, the development enjoys seamless connectivity with Lokmanya Hospital in close proximity, an upcoming Metro station enhancing future focused mobility, and Elpro Mall offering established retail and lifestyle convenience, reinforcing its position as a well connected yet thoughtfully designed urban landmark.

BeyondWalls, the strategic marketing partner for the project, is an integrated real estate advisory platform supporting the market entry strategy for Skyluxe through a technology driven and data driven sales approach. BeyondWalls works closely with developers to strengthen market positioning, drive demand through structured sales strategies, and enhance customer engagement across the home buying journey.

Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP has over two decades of experience in the PCMC real estate market and has delivered more than 31 lakh sq. ft. across 25 projects, with an additional 20 lakh sq. ft. currently under development. The developer is known for its focus on quality construction, timely delivery and customer centric planning.

The unveiling of Skyluxe marks an important milestone for Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP as it continues to strengthen its presence in the premium residential segment while contributing to PCMC's evolving urban identity.

Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP is a PCMC-based real estate development company with over 25 years of trusted presence in the region. Over the years, the developer has successfully delivered more than 31,00,000 sq. ft. across 25 projects, building a strong reputation for reliable construction, thoughtful planning and enduring value. The company has developed a diverse portfolio that includes residential, commercial and row house projects, catering to the evolving needs of urban homebuyers. With 20,00,000 sq. ft. of projects currently under execution, Sai Nisarg Landmark LLP continues to focus on creating future-ready developments that balance design, functionality and long-term livability.

