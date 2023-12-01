BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1: Saint-Gobain Gyproc, a part of Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd., announced the launch of an innovative range of products designed to redefine architectural aesthetics and functionality.

The new product line includes 'Habito Standard' a high-quality gypsum board made for heavy unplanned and planned loading applications, 'Rigiroc', a multi-purpose moisture resistant board with a bundle of added advantages like, unplanned loading, fire, acoustics, impact, etc., over existing products in this segment, and 'Glasroc X', a new generation board for exterior applications with superior performance and aesthetical benefits and 'Metlance', an architectural metal ceiling tile. These innovative products offered by Gyproc ensure solutions not only for interior walls & ceiling space but also the exteriors.

As a market leader in the building construction space for over three decades, Saint-Gobain Gyproc has introduced a wide range of products that are tailor-made for the Indian market. The company continues to lead with innovation with the introduction of Habito Standard, Rigiroc, Glasroc X and Metlance to cater to an expanding market. Beyond functional benefits, the products are also sustainable, having a low environmental impact through its lifecycle, affordable, flexible and have multi-sector applications. With its unmatched quality and performance, the new range is set to transform the construction industry in India and beyond.

Speaking on the new launch, Najwa Khoury, Global Gypsum Strategy Director said, "Saint-Gobain Gyproc continues to stay committed to meet the demands of the changing preferences and environmental conditions in India. Over the last few years, we have seen a growing acceptance for drywalls and modern ceiling tiles in India and we want to stay ahead of the curve. We are delighted to introduce a new range of innovative products that are functionally superior, sustainable, and affordable, customizable, redefining the future of construction."

Speaking about the new range of products, Sudeep Kolte, VP-Sales and Marketing, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd. said, "We take great pride in presenting an innovative range that speaks to needs of India's construction demands and aspirations. Our new offerings are more than just innovations; we strongly feel that these products will be game changers, setting new standards in architectural construction and design. Each of the products have unique propositions, offering the perfect solutions for light and sustainable construction."

All four products come with unique features that include functional enhancements and performance benefits that will meet the diverse needs of varied industries:

* Gyproc® Habito® Standard Board: The Habito Standard Board variant is a 13mm gypsum board that has been introduced with an enhanced load-bearing capacity of upto 15kg point load capability using a regular woodscrew (without any need of cavity toggle or support), making it a high impact resistant and superior product, along with other benefits.

* Gyproc® Rigiroc™: Rigiroc is a 13mm multipurpose gypsum board that can be used in both dry and wet areas. It combines moisture resistance, 15kg point load capacity, and strong impact resistance. These Gypsum boards are manufactured in India and are 100% recyclable & low-VOC emitting materials, thus reducing carbon footprints.

Habito Standard can be used in offices & commercial spaces whereas Rigiroc can be best applied in wet & semi-exposed areas such as residential drywalls, hospitals, schools, institutes.

* Gyproc® Glasroc X®: Setting a new standard for Gypsum drywall in the exterior space, Glasroc X - Exterior Wall Gypsum board is an innovative and revolutionary system for exterior application, launched for the first time in India. Combined with benefits of drywalls in general, Glasroc X Exterior wall comes with great dimensional stability, UV resistance in the coating, resistance to mold & moisture, and thermal exposure and is 100% recyclable.

* Gyproc® Metlance™: Metlance is a revolutionary range of architectural metal ceilings range crafted with precision and featuring state-of-the-art design elements. It promises to transform ceilings into stylish statements, seamlessly blending innovation with design which is easy to clean and maintain.

The new range was launched across India in the presence of Najwa Khoury, Global Gypsum Strategy Director & Sudeep Kolte, VP-Sales and Marketing, Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd.

The products will be available for projects across India & neighboring countries Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & Maldives.

