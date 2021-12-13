Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sakra World Hospital (JV of Secom and Toyota Tsusho, Japan), a leading healthcare organization, launched a world class Robotic-Assisted Neuro-Rehabilitation Center in Bangalore, the first ever in Karnataka, today.

The new state-of-the-art center was inaugurated in the presence of Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Science & Technology Government of Karnataka, Akiko Sugita, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru and Raghavendra Rajkumar, Indian film Actor, Singer & Producer, Best actor award winner in Kannada Film industry. World's best robotic rehabilitation units - Walkbot Premium, Armeo Spring and Senso - are being imported to offer most efficient solutions for human movement therapy using modern technology.

Sakra Rehabilitation is the most reputable advanced rehabilitation institution, providing Prehab and Rehab as Inpatient, Outpatient, and Home-based Tele-Rehabilitation. The dedicated rehab HDU unit has resident inpatients undergoing early intervention - starting within a few days of stroke or neurosurgery. Unique technological implications facilitate a comprehensive approach emphasizing Japanese safety processes for infection control while ensuring safety from potential patient falls.

Sakra Rehabilitation Center has been recognized for India's first Gold award-winning Pulmonary Rehabilitation Program by the Quality Council of India, as well as the first centre outside of the United States to receive Quality Accreditation for its unique Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. It has been the most preferred Post Covid Rehabilitation facility helping severely affected Covid patients to resume functional life.

The new Robotic Neuro-Rehabilitation Center is the most advanced Robotic unit in the country. Patients suffering from Stroke, Spinal cord Injury with Paraplegia and Quadriplegia, Traumatic brain injury (TBI), brain tumors, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Guillain Barre Syndrome(GBS) etc. benefit from this advanced robot-assisted therapy.

Early usage of robotics can bring about an incredible transformation in the functional status of a person to increase the strength and stamina, body posture, gait and functional mobility. Also, there is a positive impact on bone density, bowel movements and better sleep as well as decreased pain, spasticity and improved cardiovascular fitness.

The robots established at the new Robotic Neuro-rehabilitation center are:

Lower Limb Robotics to retrain walking - The Walkbot Premium is the most advanced rehab robotics in the country for faster recovery from the paralyzed legs compared to conventional therapies. It has the unique ankle joint mechanism for synchronized robotic-assisted movements, automated limb length adjustments and an advanced forceplate. By generating the most natural walking pattern, the Walkbot provides an accurate and superior therapeutic effect on correcting the pathological walking patterns.

Upper Limb Robotics to retrain arm function - The ArmeoSpring is the world's first upper limb robotic concept that covers the whole "Continuum of Rehabilitation" - from early rehabilitation to long-term recovery.

ArmeoSenso is the most advanced technology on sensor-based solution for arm function recovery. It is useful for patients with mild to moderate functioning impairments.

Commenting on the centre, Dr Maheswarappa B.M., Senior Consultant & HOD - Sakra Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences said, "Sakra is the Gold standard in India for advanced rehabilitation specialties, offering the best of Indo-Japanese wisdom to enhance the quality of human life. We are known to be innovative in setting global benchmarks through our high-quality clinical approaches. Robotic-assisted functional diagnostics are leading the way to make practical and patient centric clinical decisions. There is strong evidence for long lasting outcome in patients with Neurological and neurosurgical conditions for faster recovery with Intense Robotic assisted therapies, along with superior medical rehabilitation. We would make world class rehabilitation affordable and accessible for all. The future is right here."

Speaking about the launch Dr. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka said, "I am very pleased to be a part of the inauguration of this new Robotic-Assisted Neuro Rehab Center of Sakra World Hospital. We are exploring the unseen future in healthcare with such advancement in robotics and technology. I wish them best of luck for all their future endeavors."

Raghavendra Rajkumar, Film Actor, Singer and Producer said, "Earlier people had to travel outside the country for advanced rehabilitation treatment. Now neurological patients would be able to avail this high-end care in Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru."

Sharing management perspective, Lovekesh Phasu, Chief Operating Officer at Sakra World Hospital said, "This is a revolutionary step in healthcare, the vision of Sakra World Hospital is to enhance quality of life by providing world class medical care which also includes robotics. Now we have transitioned into a smart hospital where robotic-assisted surgeries and robotic-assisted rehabilitation services are provided to the public."

The center will function from 8:30 am - 6:30 pm, 6 days a week. For more details contact - 7406800 383/418.

