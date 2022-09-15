Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI/PNN): Salman Ali, a playback singer and Indian Idol fame are all set to mesmerise the audiences with his romantic music video 'Mere Piya Ke Ghar, released by Panorama Music.

The song, which is entirely shot in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack cities in Odisha, stars Ranbeeir Kalsi and Lavreen Khanum in the lead role. The song is written by Arjun Meher Aka Ashrit and composed by Pankaj Jal.

"I love the song Mere Piya Ke Ghar, and it is close to my heart," said Salman Ali. "Both Meher and music composer Pankaj Jal have worked hard for the overwhelming success of the song. I wish that people like Jitesh Kumar, who has made this music video, must enter Bollywood to showcase their talent."

"When Meher approached me for this project, I readily agreed to it. The song is beautifully sung by Salman Ali and picturised at the breathtaking locations across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in Odisha," said Jitesh Kumar.

Jitesh Kumar Parida and Arjun Meher Aka Ashrit produced the music video at their production house Jitesh Kumar Filmzs, directed by Sthita Pattnaik.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/CQOo4Ns6yDs

