PNN

New Delhi [India], February 10: The Sanatan Premier League (SPL) is being organised as a unique blend of cricket, culture, and values, with its first season set to take place in March 2026. The journey continues with free trials running at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Delhi on 10th& 11th Feb., 2026, where hundreds of aspiring players have already turned up to showcase their talent.

Also Read | Rabies Death in Madhya Pradesh: 6-Year-Old Boy Dies of Rabies in Datia Despite Receiving Multiple Doses of Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

The Founder of the league is Mr. Vijay Sharmaji, and the Co-Founders are Mr. Dev Joshi and Mr. Anand Mishra. Organised by Sanatan Cricket Club, the league's purpose is to reach out to young players who are connected to the game but often drift away from life values and social direction. The organisers believe that when sport is given the right guidance and purpose, it can become a powerful medium for social change.

Through trials across major cities, SPL is opening doors for players aged 15-40 to demonstrate their abilities. Selected players will undergo special training camps before participating in the grand tournament in Indore from March 12-15. The league is designed to give grassroots talent national visibility, with matches broadcast on leading sports channels and OTT platforms.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Camera Details.

The league is blessed with the guidance and blessings of several revered saints and spiritual leaders, including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Shri Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Pujya Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, Pujya Pandit Shri Pradeep Mishra Ji, Pujya Chinmayanand Bapu Ji Maharaj, Pujya Shri Indresh Upadhyay Ji Maharaj, and Pujya Shri Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj. Their presence ensures that SPL is not only a sporting event but also a movement rooted in values, discipline, and cultural consciousness.

Selectors Shatrughan Tiwari, Binu Chaudhary, Pranay Sharma, Sidhharth Joshi, and Rajesh Sharma were present at the venue in Delhi, further affirming the league's commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring fair opportunities for all.

Renowned storyteller and Sanatan Dharma preacher, Pujya Devkinandan Thakur Ji Maharaj, stated, "Sanatan Cricket League is being organized with the sacred purpose of social welfare and spreading Sanatan values. Its core aim is to instill discipline, patriotism, service, and cultural values among youth through sports. The league offers free opportunities to talented children who lack proper platforms and resources, helping them build a brighter future. Maharaj Ji emphasized that in times when youth face stress and moral decline, such initiatives bring new energy, confidence, and direction. Beyond sports, the league fosters teamwork, positivity, and resilience, while funds raised will support social causes like girls' education, marriage, and protection of neglected daughters. This inspiring campaign seeks to revive Sanatan values, strengthen service spirit, and guide the coming generations toward the right path."

The SPL is envisioned not merely as a cricket tournament, but as a cultural initiative that connects youth with discipline, sportsmanship, and Sanatan values. With India's youth deeply passionate about cricket, the league aims to provide a structured and prestigious platform for emerging talent across the country. By combining competitive sport with guidance from experienced selectors and mentors, SPL seeks to nurture players who embody both skill and character.

The champion team will receive ₹31 lakh, the runner-up ₹15 lakh, and outstanding performers will be awarded cars, bikes, and cash prizes, making SPL one of the most rewarding grassroots cricket initiatives in India.

Beyond cricket, the Sanatan Premier League (SPL) carries a strong commitment to social welfare, with proceeds from the league directed towards community initiatives such as assistance during natural disasters, education support for underprivileged children, rehabilitation of acid attack survivors, financial aid for economically weaker families and critical healthcare needs, and marriage support for girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. By integrating cricket with cultural values and social responsibility, SPL positions itself as a movement that not only inspires youth but also makes a meaningful contribution to society. By integrating cricket with cultural values and social responsibility, SPL is positioning itself as a movement that inspires youth while contributing meaningfully to society.

Organizers believe that the Sanatan Premier League will emerge as a landmark initiative where cricket is not only about competition, but also about culture, responsibility, and nation-building.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)