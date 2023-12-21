NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 20: Santosh Deemed To Be University, among the top medical colleges in India and an epitome of bioethical excellence, launched the prestigious Epochal Global Bioethics Symposium recently. The event was attended by luminaries such Dr. Rui Nunes, Head International Chair in Bioethics (Formerly UNESCO Chair ), Dr. Russel D'Souza, Head of the International Department Of Education, International Chair In Bioethics, WMA, Dr. Ved Prakash Mishra, Pro Chancellor Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Dr. Mary Mathew, Manipal University and Dr. Vivek Mady.

Dr. P Mahalingam, Founder Chairman, Santosh Deemed to be University, led the programme with his inaugural speech, followed by the keynote addresses of Dr. Rui Nunes and Dr. Russell D'Souza, providing insights into the global bioethics perspectives. Dr. Rajiv Ahluwalia, Head of the National Dental Bioethics Unit in his speech highlighted the university's monumental progress in the field of Bioethics. He spoke very highly of the newly established National Dental Bioethics unit as the pillar of distinction within Santosh Deemed To Be University. This symposium brought to the forefront advancements done in the field of bioethics and how the university is poised to lead further developments from the front. The university reiterated its commitment towards intellectual and ethical leadership.

Dr. Rajiv Ahluwalia, Head of the National Dental Bioethics Unit said, "We are very happy with how Santosh Deemed To Be University is taking giant steps towards medical excellence. In this age of medical advancement we are committed towards excellence and intellectual growth. The successful establishment of the National Dental Bioethics Unit attests to the university's triumphant journey in shaping the ethical landscape."

A book titled "Bioethics In Dentistry" was also launched. This bilingual publication has been thoughtfully crafted to transcend linguistic boundaries, ensuring that it reaches the students of all regionality. A Nukad Natak too was performed by the students.

Santosh Deemed To Be University through intelligent discourses such as this has been solidifying its position as a global leader in bioethics. The successful establishment of the National Dental Bioethics Unit is yet another addition in the university's long list of accolades.

