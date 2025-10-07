PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], October 7: Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SFL | BSE: 543688 | INE324X01026), one of India's leading agro and organic FMCG companies, today announced the securing of a significant export order worth ₹ 266 million from Delaware, USA's Agri Services & Trade LLP, Singapore, through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary Green Point Pte. Ltd, Singapore.

This marks the third significant export order received by the Company for exports over the past two months. The cumulative value of the earlier two export orders stands at ₹960 million, taking the total export order value to ₹1,226 million (INR One Thousand Two Hundred Twenty-Six Million only) within this short span.

These developments reaffirm the Company's growing global presence and the consistent demand for its high-quality rice and agri-based products in international markets. The execution of these orders is expected to be completed in a phased manner over the next few months and will contribute meaningfully to the Company's revenue and profitability.

The Company remains committed to further strengthening its export business and delivering long-term value to all stakeholders.

Expanding Global Presence

The new order demonstrates Sarveshwar Foods' rising strength in overseas markets and reinforces its position as a trusted partner for global buyers. With a heritage of over 130 years and a commitment to quality and sustainability, the Company continues to deepen its international footprint.

Trusted Quality Standards

Sarveshwar Foods' credibility in global markets is supported by international certifications such as ISO 22000:2018, USFDA, BRC, Kosher, NPPO USA & China, and NOP-USDA Organic. Its diverse product portfolio across branded and organic categories is well accepted by consumers worldwide who value authenticity and responsible sourcing.

Sustained Growth Momentum

This latest achievement follows the recently secured ₹ 266 million international contracts. The Company has a consistent growth trajectory, a strengthened financial base, and a clear focus on becoming a renowned name in the food and FMCG sector

Commenting on the development, Mrs. Seema Rani, Director- International Business, Sarveshwar Foods Limited, said: "We are pleased to announce this export order from USA's Agri Services & Trade LLP, which further strengthens our international business. The continued confidence of global partners reflects the trust we have built through consistent quality, reliability, and long-term commitment.

As demand for authentic Indian food products grows worldwide, we see this as an opportunity to expand our reach and deepen our presence in key overseas markets. Our focus remains on sustaining this momentum, strengthening relationships with international partners, and driving the continued growth of Sarveshwar Foods as a renowned name in the food and FMCG sector."

