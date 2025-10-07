UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Barcelona Women’s team will begin their campaign in the UEFA Women’s Champions League when they take on German giants Bayern Munich. The Catalonians are currently top of the Spanish Top division football with wins in all their six games. They lost last season’s European final to Arsenal and will be keen to make amends this term. Opponents Bayern Munich are second in the Frauen-Bundesliga behind league leaders Wolfsburg but level on points. Having won the last three domestic titles, the team will now look to establish their authority in the continental showpiece. Barcelona versus Bayern Munich will start at 12:30 AM IST. Former England Forward Michael Owen Surprised by Arsenal Fan Base in India; India Cricketer Sanju Samson Confesses Love for Liverpool (Watch Video).

Barcelona will go for a front three featuring Ewa Pajor, Sydney Schertenleib, and Caroline Graham Hansen. The trio can come up with quick interchange of passes and also stretch the opposition backline with their trademark runs. Defending has been solid from the team with Mapi León and Marta Torrejón at the heart of all action. Vicky Lopez will run the show for the hosts in central midfield.

Bayern Munich will opt for a 4-2-3-1 formation with Lea Schuller as the central striker in the final third. Momoko Tanikawa will be the playmaker, slotting in behind the forward. Klara Bühl and Pernille Harder will be the two wingers, hoping to create chances with their pace and trickery. Arianna Caruso and Georgia Stanway will form then double pivot in central midfield.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Details

Match Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 Date Wednesday, October 8 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estadi Johan Cruyff in Spain Live Streaming, Telecast Details FanCode (Live Streaming), no live telecast available

When is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26 Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Barcelona will lock horns with Bayern Munich in their opening fixture in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 8. The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff in Spain, and it will start at 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025–26?

Unfortunately, there will be no UEFA Women's Champions League live telecast available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UWCL live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26?

Fans in India, however, have an online viewing option to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26. Those on the lookout for Barcelona vs Bayern Munich UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 live streaming can watch it on the FanCode app and website, but will need to have either a match pass that costs Rs 19 or a tour pass that is worth Rs 99. Two quality teams feature in this tie and it will not be easy for either of them to dominate. Expect Barcelona to secure a 1-0 victory courtesy a late winner.

