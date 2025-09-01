PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 1: Sarveshwar Foods Limited is a 134-year-old integrated farm-to-fork food company from Jammu & Kashmir, specializing in premium basmati rice, organic foods, and FMCG staples open its Rights Issue on Tuesday, September 02, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 149.95 Crore.

The issue size is 24,99,10,469 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 1 each with an Issue Price of ₹ 6 Per Share.

Rights Issue details:

- Right Issue Price - ₹ 6 Each Share

- Right Issue Size - ₹ 149.95 Crore

- Right Entitlement - 12 Shares for every 47 shares held

- Renunciation Of RE - 02nd Sept, 2025 - 11th Sept, 2025

- Record Date - 22nd Aug, 2025

- Rights Issue Closes - 16th Sept, 2025

The net proceeds from the Rights Issue will be used to meet the company's existing and incremental working capital requirements along with other objects of the issue.

Mr. Anil Kumar, Managing Director of Sarveshwar Foods Limited expressed, "We have built a strong legacy of more than 130 years, rooted in trust, quality, and sustainability. From the fertile foothills of the Himalayas to households across India and international markets, we have consistently delivered authentic, healthy, and premium food products under our flagship brands Sarveshwar and Nimbark. Our certifications and global standards reinforce our commitment to excellence, food safety, and consumer well-being.

The funds raised will strengthen our working capital, support expansion across FMCG and organic categories, and enhance our distribution reach in India and abroad. We remain committed to creating long-term value while promoting a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle through our products."

