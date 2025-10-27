PNN

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], October 27: Sarveshwar Foods Limited is pleased to announce the successful organization of a "Basmati export promotion programme" at the SIDCO Industrial Area, Samba, bringing together Farmer-Producer Organisations (FPOs), basmati producers, and traders to strengthen the basmati rice ecosystem -- from cultivation and aggregation to quality control, processing, and exports.

The initiative aimed to facilitate direct market access and better price realization for farmers through collective marketing by FPOs. The programme also emphasized the adoption of sustainable and residue-free cultivation practices to meet international export standards and further enhance the global reputation of Jammu's premium basmati rice

Speaking at the event, Mr. Rohit Gupta, Chairman, Sarveshwar Foods Limited, highlighted the Company's commitment to building a transparent and sustainable ecosystem. He stated that "linking FPOs directly with producers and traders is key to creating a value chain that benefits every stakeholder -- from farmers to exporters -- ensuring quality, traceability, and long-term sustainability."

Dr. Gayatri Tandon, addressing the participants, discussed strategies for strengthening market linkages, enhancing quality certification and branding, and integrating modern processing and packaging technologies to increase competitiveness in both domestic and international markets.

The event witnessed participation from a large number of farmers, FPOs, cooperatives, traders, and senior management of Sarveshwar Foods Limited. Mr. Anil Sharma, Managing Director, extended a vote of thanks to all participants and stakeholders for their valuable contribution to the initiative.

