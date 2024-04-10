VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: SAS India, the leader in business analytics software and services announced its association with P P Savani University for its BBA & MBA-Business Analytics program. This strategic partnership aims to equip students with cutting-edge analytics skills, empowering them for the data-driven future.

With a commitment to fostering excellence in education, SAS India brings its unparalleled expertise in analytics to enrich the curriculum at P P Savani University. Through this collaboration, students pursuing BBA & MBA in Business Analytics will gain practical insights and hands-on experience using SAS analytics software, preparing them to confront real-world business challenges effectively.

The BBA & MBA-Business Analytics program at P P Savani University is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of business analytics concepts, methodologies, and tools. With SAS analytics embedded throughout the coursework, students will gain proficiency in data analysis, predictive modelling, and data visualization, enhancing their employability and career prospects in various sectors.

Speaking about the collaboration, Bhuvan Nijhawan, Senior Director, Education, SAS Asia Pacific, stated, "We are excited to join hands with P P Savani University to cultivate the next generation of analytics professionals. In today's competitive landscape, businesses rely on data-driven insights for informed decision-making. By integrating SAS analytics into the curriculum, we aim to empower students with the skills and knowledge essential to thrive in the rapidly evolving industry."

Dr. Parag Sanghani, Provost, P P Savani University, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This is excellent news for those aspiring to become business analysts or data scientists. P P Savani University, in collaboration with SAS, is launching an integrated five-year BBA+MBA program in Business Analytics and a two-year MBA program. For all aspiring students, it's crucial to understand that interacting with requirements, data, and information provides invaluable insights into what thrives and what doesn't in today's technology age."

SAS India and P P Savani University are dedicated to fostering a culture of innovation and excellence in business analytics education, enabling students to become proficient analysts and data-oriented decision-makers in the dynamic business environment.

About P P Savani University:

P P Savani University, located in Gujarat, India, is a prestigious institution committed to providing exceptional education and fostering holistic development among its students. With a focus on innovation and industry relevance, P P Savani University offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines. The university's state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and vibrant campus environment contribute to a dynamic learning experience. Committed to excellence, P P Savani University prepares students to excel in their chosen fields and emerge as leaders and innovators in the global landscape.

About SAS in Education

SAS software has been part of education for four decades and is used at more than 3,000 educational institutions around the world.

About SAS

SAS is a global leader in data and AI. With SAS software and industry-specific solutions, organizations transform data into trusted decisions. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

