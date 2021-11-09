New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Alt Co., a sustainable plant-based alternative start-up from Bangalore, joins hands with Sasha Jairam as its brand partner. Sasha is a fashion celebrity and advertising photographer.

With this association, she intends to build a new narrative for the brand, the one which revolves around creating awareness about the alternative plant-based dairy products in the Indian market.

Also Read | Rajasthan Schools, Colleges Set To Reopen With 100% Capacity From November 15 Under New COVID-19 Guidelines.

She has been part of various influential campaigns and has created several iconic portraits and photographed covers for significant brands as well as fashion houses like Vogue India, Elle India, Harper's Bazaar India, Cosmopolitan India, Miss India, Times Group, and others.

Basan Patil, Co-founder, Alt Co., commented on the newly formed partnership, said, "We are elated to have Sasha on board. She is someone who understands how to portray a product and showcase our brand to the world in the right manner, Sasha is already an endorser of healthy eating and sustainable lifestyle, which we see as a big added value."

Also Read | Bhopal Hospital Tragedy: 4 Infants Die After Fire Breaks Out in Special Newborn Care Unit of Kamla Nehru Children’s Hospital.

Adding his perspective on the same, Rithwik Ramesh, Co-founder, Alt Co., said, "Sasha's addition gives our team a more value and depth in marketing and building the brand which we see taking over the alternative dairy segment, with her on our core team we have a different dimension and depth in beautifully showcasing Alt Co. locally and globally!"

The partnership anticipates moving towards the mutual goal of educating people about dairy-based alternatives and encouraging the plant-based alternative in India fiercely.

Sasha Jairam, expressing her gratitude and thoughts on the plant-based alternatives reform that shall overtake India, said, "I am very excited to be a part of a new age F&B brand. Seeing closely from the forefront of the changes and trends happening in society, I can see how sustainability, health, and environment are going to lead the discussions over the next decade or so. This drove me to join hands with Alt Co. as soon as I came across the brand. The venture reflected sheer passion to create awareness and bring a change that immediately made me want to be a part of this organisation. Alt Co. is one of the few companies which matches the present-day needs and shares the sustainable vision of coexisting respectfully and I laud that about the brand. This market is clearly at a nascent stage and I believe Whitelotus/ Alt Co. has the potential to go a long way in developing India's F&B market."

The two will be working cohesively to bring a change with alternative dairy products and a green vision.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)