New Delhi [India], January 25: The Saudi Film Commission, in collaboration with Dome Entertainment, a leading Indian production and event company, brings Saudi Film Nights to India. This initiative marks Saudi Arabia's cinematic debut in the vibrant cities of Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad. Saudi Film Nights in India follows the successful screenings previously held in Morocco, Australia and China, showcasing Saudi Arabia's burgeoning film industry on a global scale.

Saudi Film Nights in India will showcase a curated selection of Saudi films, including short films such as "Mashnia's Life" by Saad Tahaitah, and "The Edge" by Ahmed Alqithmi, and feature films like "Slave" by Mansour Assad, as well as "Fever Dream" by Faris Godus.

Indian audiences will enjoy exclusive post-screening discussions with Saudi filmmakers, offering insights into the creative journeys and cultural narratives shaping Saudi cinema. This initiative seeks to foster collaboration between the Indian and Saudi film industries, promoting cultural exchange and mutual growth.

Mohomed Morani and Mazhar Nadiadwala, Founders of Dome Entertainment, added, "We are excited to collaborate with the Saudi Film Commission to bring these exceptional films to Indian audiences.This partnership not only highlights the artistic talents from Saudi Arabia but also opens doors for future collaborations that will enrich both our cinematic landscapes."

This is not the first presence of the Saudi Film Commission in India, as it previously participated last November in the 18th edition of Film Bazaar in Goa. The participation featured a range of activities, including a pavilion showcasing developments and achievements in Saudi cinema, as well as hosting a session titled "Saudi Films in Production".

The Saudi Film Commission is one of 11 specialized commissions under the Saudi Ministry of Culture, aiming to champion the growth of Saudi cinema by supporting filmmakers, promoting Saudi films internationally, and nurturing a thriving cinematic culture within the Kingdom. Initiatives like Saudi Film Nights play a pivotal role in building bridges between filmmakers, enhancing cultural diplomacy, and encouraging international partnerships

