Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 15: SevenM Technologies Private Limited, a pioneering leader in educational technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of scanr - India's first RFID & QR Attendance System, designed exclusively for Educational Institutions.

This innovative system promises to streamline attendance management, enhance efficiency and improve security across schools, colleges, universities, education centres and training institutes throughout the country. With scanr - administrators, teachers & students can bid farewell to cumbersome manual attendance processes. The system's utilization of Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Quick Response (QR) code technology represents a significant leap forward in attendance tracking, thereby reducing paperwork & minimizing errors while ensuring greater accuracy.

Given the busy life parents & guardians lead now, safety and security of their children cannot be compromised. scanr RFID Attendance system addresses this need comprehensively through the Instant SMS Alert mechanism. By integrating advanced technology with a user-friendly approach, scanr aims to provide parents with the peace of mind they deserve.

Some key Features of scanr are:

* RFID/QR Integration: scanr utilizes Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) and Quick Response (QR) code technology to simplify the attendance-taking process. Students and staff can scan their RFID cards or QR codes upon entry & exit, instantly recording their attendance.

* Time Saving: scanr saves considerable time of the teachers who take attendance on a daily basis for their students. A basic calculation assuming 5 minutes per day would result in saving around 30+ hours annually.

* Real-time Tracking: The system provides real-time attendance tracking, ensuring that institutions have up-to-the-minute data on student and staff attendance.

* Customizable Alerts: scanr allows institutions to set attendance parameters and receive automatic alerts for irregularities, making it easier to identify and address attendance issues promptly.

* Data Security: The system prioritizes data security and ensures that attendance records are protected against unauthorized access.

* Ease of Integration: scanr seamlessly integrates with all existing school management systems and can be customized to suit the unique needs of each institution.

* AI-enabled Reporting: Generate detailed attendance reports effortlessly, simplifying administrative tasks and improving decision-making.

* Parent Access: scanr offers parents the convenience of monitoring attendance records through instant SMS alerts, fostering accountability and engagement.

* Eco-friendly: By eliminating the need for paper attendance registers, scanr contributes to environmental sustainability.

scanr aims to redefine the way attendance is taken, recorded & measured, promising unparalleled accuracy, efficiency, and insights for educational institutions of all sizes. Leveraging RFID/QR technology, scanr offers a seamless and secure solution to streamline attendance tracking processes, providing educators with a powerful tool to enhance operational efficiency and focus on what truly matters - education.

scanr aspires to become the de-facto standard for measuring attendance within the education sector. Over the next five years, our vision is to not only acquire but also extract meaningful insights, and to position scanr as an indispensable element of the educational landscape. Our primary objective is to broaden the adoption of scanr across institutions of all sizes, ensuring that scanr becomes an integral, future-ready solution for attendance management in the education sector.

Vinay Modi, CEO and Co-Founder of SevenM Technologies Private Limited expressed enthusiasm about scanr launch, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce scanr - India's first RFID/QR Attendance System for educational institutions. scanr represents a leap forward in the modernization of attendance tracking, simplifying administrative tasks and improving overall security on campuses. We believe this technology will not only benefit institutions but also provide students and parents with a more transparent and accessible attendance monitoring system."

scanr is committed to ensuring the successful adoption and implementation of its innovative attendance management system. The company offers comprehensive support, training, and customization options to meet the unique needs of each educational institution.

"We are pleased to announce our ambitious expansion plan, which aligns with our vision to create a lasting impact on a global scale," said Raj Kumar Modi, Director and Co-Owner at SevenM Technologies. "Our focus on strategic partnerships, coupled with state-of-the-art technologies, positions us as a catalyst for change in diverse sectors, empowering businesses and communities alike."

SevenM Technologies Private Limited is poised for an exciting phase of growth, strategically positioning itself for swift entry into key cities across India and international markets through dynamic partnerships. This expansion is underpinned by the deployment of cutting-edge technologies designed for seamless integration across diverse sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, fintech, and more.

We at scanr are all set to revolutionize attendance tracking and communication. Join us in embracing the future of streamlined; efficient, and personalized attendance management with scanr RFID/QR Attendance System and SMS Alert Communication. It's time to witness the future in action!

For more information about scanr RFID/QR Attendance System, please visit www.scanr.in.

