Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 12 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates has activated its emergency security protocols as the military moves to intercept an incoming aerial attack.

According to an announcement by the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the "UAE air defences are currently responding to a missile threat."

Following the onset of the emergency, "people have been told to remain in a safe location" to ensure their safety while the situation is managed by security forces.

Residents have further been advised to "monitor official channels of information for warnings and updates" as authorities provide real-time guidance during the active threat.

This latest escalation follows a massive barrage on Wednesday where UAE air defence systems successfully intercepted 13 missiles, comprising "six ballistic missiles and seven cruise missiles," along with 39 drones launched from Iran, as reported by Gulf News.

The report noted that since the "onset of the blatant Iranian aggression," the UAE's defensive network has neutralised a total of 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,514 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Tragically, these regional hostilities have led to six fatalities involving Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali, and Bangladeshi citizens.

Gulf News further highlighted that 131 individuals sustained "minor to moderate injuries," with victims hailing from various nations including India, Pakistan, Egypt, and the Philippines.

In a statement following the recent interceptions, the Ministry of Defence affirmed its full readiness to manage any "threats" to the nation.

The Ministry maintained that it will "firmly confront any attempts to undermine State security" to ensure the continued protection of its sovereignty and stability.

According to the Gulf News report, the military remains committed to safeguarding the country's "national interests and capabilities" amidst the ongoing regional escalation. (ANI)

