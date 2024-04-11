PRNewswire

Hangzhou [China], April 11: Scantech has announced the release of the new optical automated 3D measurement system AM-CELL C. It consists of a robot, positioner, and a tracking station, is developed for efficient and automated inspection of small-to-medium-sized parts such as stamping, injection-molded, machined sheet metal, and cast parts. Designed with innovative modular units, it enables various layouts, flexible deployment, and multiple-positioner operations.

Also Read | Elon Musk Says We Were Asked To Suspend X Accounts of Sitting Brazilian Politicians and Journalist.

Its standard interfaces can be connected to different external devices, allowing it to seamlessly integrate into production lines. Paired with the newly upgraded software DefinSight-AM, AM-CELL C supports efficient operations in various production environments, serving as an efficiency booster for intelligent manufacturing.

Modular Unit Design, Inspection at Fingertips

Also Read | Haryana Road Accident: Five Schoolchildren Killed As Overloaded Bus Overturns in Mahendragarh District (Watch Video).

Been designed with an innovative modular unit concept, AM-CELL C series features flexible layouts to meet different needs of batch inspections in various industrial settings. The system can be assembled and tested easily within 2 days and it supports manual robot teaching for quick path planning. This efficient solution frees users from complex set-ups and operations.

Metrology-grade 3D Measurement

The AM-CELL C Series, compatible with Scantech's full range of target-free and optical 3D measurement systems, can measure hundreds of parts automatically and stably 24 hours a day. The system delivers ultra-high measurement rate of up to 2,600,000 MPS and metrology-grade accuracy of 0.025 mm.

Flexible Deployment for High Throughputs

Users can choose different solutions with multiple positioners according to their measurement requirements, cycle time, and product categories, achieving efficient measurement with zero downtime. This advanced automated measurement solution enables continuous measurements, eliminating waiting or interruptions, and delivering a measurement rate 5 times faster than that of traditional CMM.

Diverse Choices

AM-CELL C series is compatible with a wide range of long-reach cobots of different brands and types, especially those with an arm span exceeding 1300 mm. Furthermore, the system offers intelligent turntables with dimensions and payloads ranging from 200KG to 1000KG. Users can choose suitable options when inspecting parts of various weights and sizes.

About Scantech

SCANTECH (HANGZHOU) CO., LTD. is a global provider of comprehensive 3D solutions. We specialize in R&D, production, and sales of 3D scanners and 3D systems and boast a long history of developing hardware and software. We offer two main product categories: industrial high-precision 3D scanners and professional, cost-effective 3D scanners, including portable 3D scanners, tracking 3D scanners, industrial automated 3D systems, and professional color 3D scanners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383598/AM_CELL_C_Series_Optical_Automated_3D_Measurement_System_Brochure_SCANTECH_2.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)