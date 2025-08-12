BusinessWire India

Jambusar (Gujarat) [India], August 12: SCHOTT, a global pioneer in specialty glass, announced the addition of syringe and cartridge glass tubing to its existing state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities in Jambusar, Gujarat. This marks a significant milestone in India's glass primary pharmaceutical packaging landscape and reinforcing SCHOTT's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative. This strategic action positions the company as Asia's largest producer of syringe and cartridge glass tubing.

The cutting-edge production is a direct technology transfer from SCHOTT's renowned German expertise. It is set to meet the surging demand for biologics like semaglutide (belonging to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class) used for weight management and control of blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. As per experts, the GLP-1 segment alone is projected to witness a staggering CAGR of 33%. Also administered in a pre-filled syringe or cartridge, this launch positions SCHOTT in India to fully cater to all glass primary packaging needs of pharma, from glass tubing for vials and ampoules to the newly added syringes and cartridges.

"This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in our journey to support pharmaceutical packaging capabilities in India," said Sundeep Prabhu, Sr. Vice President Sales & Marketing, SCHOTT Glass India. "As the first in India to locally manufacture high-precision syringe and cartridge glass tubing, we are not only elevating our operational capabilities but also reinforcing India's healthcare self-sufficiency. This investment aligns strongly with the 'Make in India' initiative and showcases our ongoing commitment to driving excellence, and economic growth in the country."

SCHOTT, with its more than 140-year legacy in specialty glass and over two decades of presence in India since 1998, continues to be the most trusted glass tubing supplier and partner for parenteral pharmaceutical packaging industry.

As per the SCHOTT expert, the precise inner diameter tolerance of syringe glass tubing can ensure plunger tightness and consistent gliding forces on the inner surface of the entire length during administration of the drug. SCHOTT's Type I borosilicate glass tubing, FIOLAX®, has consistent wall thickness and very tight geometric precision and tolerance, especially for the inner diameter which makes it the perfect fit for prefillable syringes and cartridges.

"Our dedication goes beyond just production; it's about empowering the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem in India. By bringing local production of our high-precision syringe and cartridge FIOLAX® glass tubing to India, we're ensuring a stable and consistent supply chain for critical drug delivery systems. With highly accurate inner diameter control and our perfeXion® quality system analysing 100,000 data points every minute, we aim to achieve zero-defect manufacturing" added Pawan Kumar Shukla, President & Managing Director of SCHOTT Glass India.

India was chosen by SCHOTT for its rapidly expanding pharmaceutical industry, skilled talent pool, and favourable regulatory environment--making it an ideal hub to serve growing demand across Asia. Beyond localizing the supply for critical primary pharmaceutical packaging, this initiative also facilitates the transfer of advanced manufacturing know-how and contributes meaningfully to the nation's economic development.

