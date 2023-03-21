New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI/NewsReach): KHILADI X Legends Cricket Trophy will bring together the retired greats of cricket like Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sanath Jayasuriya, Tilakaratne Dilshan, Nick Compton, Richard Levi, Isuru Udana, Praveen Kumar, Thisara Perera besides many others.

India's legendary star cricketer Virender Sehwag announced the launch of KhiladiX Legends Cricket Trophy that is scheduled from 22 to 30 March to be played at the VVIP Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Ghaziabad, UP. This T-20 format has six teams comprising the legendary cricketers who will be playing 18 matches during this 9 days period.

"The Board for Veteran Cricketers in India is committed to deliver world class cricket action for cricketing fans with an objective to revive the cherished legendary rivalries of veteran Cricketers back on the field," announced Praveen Tyagi, President of BVCI.

"It is the dream of every player to be remembered as the Legend by the world. I am excited to announce my participation in Khiladi X Legends Cricket Trophy and am looking to compete with some of the best veteran cricketers," stated Virender Sehwag.

Harbhajan Singh gleefully announced, "I am pleased to come and play in Khiladi X Legends Cricket Trophy and hope to make my fans happy with my game and make it a memorable tournament for all of you."

The 6 teams are Chandigarh Champs, Indore Knights, Vizag Titans, Nagpur Ninjas, Patna Warriors and Guwahati Avengers and other legends also to participate are Robin Uthappa, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan.

KHILADI X Legends Cricket Trophy 2023 Tournament matches will be broadcast LIVE on DD Sports, FANCODE, and across this UK, Australia, Nepal, Caribbean countries and LIVE streaming on YouTube.

